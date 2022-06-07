Santa Barbara Votes: 2022 Primary Election Results

Reporting Time: June 7, 2022, 10 p.m.

Despite efforts by elections workers throughout the state to make voting as easy as humanly possible, Santa Barbara voters — like voters throughout California — embraced their franchise with a great big yawn this Tuesday, posting the lowest turnout in many moons. Election fatigue, exhaustion, despair, and an abiding sense of “post”-COVID rage and futility have been widely cited by the experts as the most likely culprits. That there is a striking lack of compelling races in which the outcome appeared in doubt has clearly been a factor as well.

That being said, real candidates did run for real offices and ran real campaigns with real-life consequences.

Susan Salcido, Santa Barbara County’s incumbent Superintendent of Education, appears well ahead over challenger Christy Lozano, an 18-year physical education instructor in the Santa Barbara Unified School District and a conservative culture wars crusader. In the initial returns — in which 19 percent of the registered voters cast ballots — Salcido had won 66.72 percent of the ballots and Lozano the remaining 33.06 percent. Given the large number of ballots that remain uncounted, these numbers will no doubt change.

Salcido celebrated on election night at the Chase, a popular downtown restaurant and watering hole. Joining her were a host of Democratic Party luminaries like County Supervisor Gregg Hart, school boardmember Laura Capps and Santa Barbara City Councilmember Oscar Gutierrez. Salcido stated, “This election has been a spotlight on public education and a great opportunity to show what we do, what impacts we have, and how we are different from other school districts.”

This year’s election marked the first time in no less than 40 years that the county superintendent’s seat has been contested, forcing Salcido, a former school principal and administrative über-wonk with 26 years in the educational trenches, to actually explain what she and her office — with 500 employees and a budget of $105 million — do and does.

Lozano sought to reach out to conservative voters fed up with the progressive agenda of “equity, inclusion, and diversity,” appearing on Fox News and stressing the need for schools to focus more instead on the basics math and reading.

To the extent any local race generated much political electricity, this one was it. The local Democratic Party — appalled that so unapologetically conservative a candidate would threaten what hitherto had been one of the more obscure political offices in the county — rallied behind Salcido to beat back the self-described boat-rocker Lozano.

In the other most locally significant race — between incumbent Sheriff Bill Brown and his challenger, Sheriff’s Lieutenant Juan Camarena — Brown, with 16 years behind the sheriff’s badge, was leading with nearly 57 percent to Camarena’s 43 percent.

At an election night party at the Courthouse Tavern, Brown expressed confidence that victory would be his. “I’m very confident there’s more than two-thirds of the vote.” He thanked his supporters and said he hopes to pursue Project Opioid — an initiative to enlist the medical, educational, philanthropic, and business communities in a campaign against opioid use. “I want to knock the death rate down and make some differences,” Brown stated.

The most striking thing about other local races was the extent to which some didn’t exist. Assistant District Attorney John Savrnoch ran to fill the shoes of his boss, DA Joyce Dudley, unopposed, Dudley having announced she would not be seeking reelection only a few days before the filing deadline expired. Likewise, County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino from Santa Maria ran unopposed for the 5th District seat, and Laura Capps ran unopposed for the 2nd District supervisorial seat, which includes Santa Barbara, Isla Vista, and points in between. Those are three major elected positions to be filled without contest.

Elrawd MacLearn, another conservative cultural warrior, challenged incumbent elections czar Joe Holland, now running for his sixth term, and it appears all but certain MacLearn has lost. Holland is now reporting nearly 83 percent of the vote to MacLearn’s 17 percent. Holland, recovering from surgery to both knees, didn’t run much of a campaign either. In fact, he ran no campaign at all. “I didn’t spend a red cent or one thin dime,” Holland stated. When asked why not, he replied, “What for?”

The day before this Tuesday’s election, 27,000 of the county’s 235,212 registered county voters had cast their ballots. By election night, the number had climbed to 44,824, or 19.06 percent. Another 4,772 ballots are left to be counted tonight, but even then, the vote will be far from final. Another 143,000 collected earlier today from the county’s 25 drop boxes have yet to be processed and tabulated. And that doesn’t count however many votes are still to be turned in from a second collection from the drop boxes that started at 8 p.m., when the polls closed. How many that will be remains unknown. The final ballot tabulation will be made public this Friday afternoon.

Midterm primary elections, it should be noted, are notoriously and traditionally ignored by voters. Holland said he traveled around Isla Vista and reported that students — typically a treasure trove of progressive and environmental-minded Democratic voters — were busy with finals and were nowhere to be seen. With the outcome of governors’ race all but in the bag many months ago, there was little chance Governor Gavin Newsom, a formidable Democrat, would experience any political turbulence from any of the 25 candidates on the ballot against him. Newsom won nearly 63 percent of the county’s ballots.

California Senator Alex Padilla found himself running twice — once to finish the term he inherited from his predecessor and once for the full term that stats after that. In the second, he faced 22 challengers, and in the first, he faced seven. Of local interest in that effort, Padilla, a Democratic Party powerhouse, was opposed by Santa Barbara software gazillionaire Dan O’Dowd, who spent millions of his own money to highlight the dangers he claims are inherent in the software platform relied upon by Tesla’s Elon Musk in his manufacture of self-driving vehicles. O’Dowd came sixth in Santa Barbara in the race for the full term, winning 1.6 percent of the votes cast in the county.

Closer to home, Salud Carbajal, former county supervisor now running for his fourth congressional term, cleaned the floor against three rivals — one Republican, one declined-to-say, and one Democrat. But even so, Carbajal will still have to run again this fall to clinch the seat, this time against Brad Allen — the only registered Republican in the race — a Summerland resident and former heart surgeon who happens to be married to actress Jaclyn Smith, who famously played one of the three Charlie’s Angels. In Santa Barbara County, Carbajal won 65 percent of the ballots, and Allen took 26.6 percent. The district also includes swaths of Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. But district-wide, Carbajal is well ahead with 65 percent of the vote.

The outcome was somewhat closer in the battle for the new State Assembly district created by redistricting. County Supervisor Gregg Hart — and Democratic Party stalwart — won convincingly, but not enough to avoid a November run-off against republican Mike Stoker, himself a former county supervisor and longtime Republican candidate.

Most recently Stoker served as West Coast regional director of the EPA during the Trump administration but was terminated after running afoul of his own party’s apparatchiks within the EPA. Stoker claimed his real crime was bipartisanship and working too well with Nancy Pelosi, much reviled by Republicans pretty much everywhere. Hart took 61.1 percent of the vote district-wide, and Stoker took 35.2 percent, but the presence of Bruce Wallach, a left-leaning Democrat — who garnered a scant 3.7 percent — pushed this one into overtime.

Bellwether Races in Los Angeles and San Francisco

Rick Caruso, owner and developer of Santa Barbara’s high-end and much-fought-over Miramar Hotel, is currently enjoying a slight edge in the race for mayor of Los Angeles over Democratic standard and Congressmember Karen Bass. Caruso was at 40 percent and Bass at 38.2 percent. Coming in third is Kevon de León, who got his political start working as immigration rights advocate on Milpas Street in Santa Barbara when he attended UCSB, with 7.1 percent.

Barring a massive and statistically improbable infusion of one-way votes, the Caruso-Bass contest will be decided once and for all in the November run-off. Caruso has spent $34 million of his own money thus far to bankroll a campaign that’s focused heavily on the resurgence of crime and the prevalence of homeless people throughout Los Angeles.

In San Francisco, with 68 percent of the votes in, the recall campaign against District Attorney Chesa Boudin — a hard-line and uncompromising champion of criminal justice reform — seems certain to prevail. Sixty-one percent of the voters casting ballots supported the anti-Boudin recall, and 38.7 percent opposed it. Boudin has come under fire from inside and outside his office for taking criminal justice reform too far and refusing to enforce the law.

The two elections will inevitably be interpreted as a significant shift in the political winds and one that favors more traditional notions of law and order. Others question just how much of a shift this signifies and highlight how much money Caruso had to spend to get where he is. Governor Gavin Newsom appears to be immune to very similar attacks — that under his watch, crime has risen, fires have flared, and the streets have been taken over by homeless people. During the recall election orchestrated to unseat Newsom nine months ago, he took 63 percent of the vote. In this one, he’s taken 65 percent. His closest competitor is State Senator Brian Dahle, a Republican grain farmer from Lassen County that few voters have ever heard of. Newsom all but ignored the June election, in which he faced no fewer than 25 opponents, who by their numbers were intent on pursuing their mutually assured destruction.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

County Superintendent of Schools

Susan Salcido: 27,639 (66.41%)

Christy Lozano: 13,891 (33.38%)

Write-In: 89 (0.21%)



County Supervisor, 2nd District

Laura Capps: 9,143 (95.59%)

Write-In: 422 (4.41%)



County Supervisor, 5th District

Steve Lavagnino: 2,221 (98.01%)

Write-In: 45 (1.99%)

Auditor-Controller

Betsy Schaffer: 33,802 (99.07%)

Write-In: 317 (0.93%)

Clerk, Recorder and Assessor

Joseph Holland: 33,875 (82.40%)

Elrawd MacLearn: 7,158 (17.41%)

Write-In: 77 (0.19%)

District Attorney

John Savrnoch: 33,560 (99.03%)

Write-In: 329 (0.97%)

Sheriff-Coroner

Bill Brown: 23,943 (56.94%)

Juan Camarena: 18,004 (42.82%)

Write-In: 102 (0.24%)



Treasurer-Tax Collector-Public Administrator

Harry Hagen: 36,858 (99.22%)

Write-In: 291 (0.78%)

STATE

U.S. Senate – Santa Barbara County Results

Reporting: 19.4% (42 of 216) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 7, 2022, 9:54 p.m.

Akinyemi Agbede: 504 ( 1.2%)

Dan O'Dowd: 705 ( 1.6%)

Alex Padilla: 25,972 ( 59.4%)

Douglas Howard Pierce: 620 ( 1.4%)

Obaidul Huq Pirjada: 114 ( 0.3%)

Timothy J Ursich: 234 ( 0.5%)

James P. Bradley: 2,331 ( 5.3%)

Jon Elist: 581 ( 1.3%)

Myron L. Hall: 154 ( 0.4%)

Sarah Sun Liew: 262 ( 0.6%)

Robert George Lucero Jr: 173 ( 0.4%)

Mark P. Meuser: 8,217 ( 18.8%)

Enrique Petris: 61 ( 0.1%)

Chuck Smith: 1,023 ( 2.3%)

Carlos Guillermo Tapia: 179 ( 0.4%)

Cordie Williams: 1,460 ( 3.3%)

James "Henk" Conn: 170 ( 0.4%)

Pamela Elizondo: 221 ( 0.5%)

John Thompson Parker: 320 ( 0.7%)

Daphne Bradford: 226 ( 0.5%)

Eleanor Garcia: 160 ( 0.4%)

Don J. Grundmann: 32 ( 0.1%)

Deon D. Jenkins: 38 ( 0.1%)



U.S. Senate – Statewide Results

Reporting: 51.6% (10,783 of 20,901) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 7, 2022, 10:10 p.m.

Akinyemi Agbede: 30,644 ( 1.1%)

Dan O'Dowd: 30,659 ( 1.1%)

Alex Padilla: 1,618,411 ( 57.3%)

Douglas Howard Pierce: 55,219 ( 2.0%)

Obaidul Huq Pirjada: 12,672 ( 0.4%)

Timothy J Ursich: 27,798 ( 1.0%)

James P. Bradley: 95,069 ( 3.4%)

Jon Elist: 114,937 ( 4.1%)

Myron L. Hall: 27,371 ( 1.0%)

Sarah Sun Liew: 35,681 ( 1.3%)

Robert George Lucero Jr: 22,446 ( 0.8%)

Mark P. Meuser: 366,022 ( 13.0%)

Enrique Petris: 13,798 ( 0.5%)

Chuck Smith: 110,946 ( 3.9%)

Carlos Guillermo Tapia: 14,141 ( 0.5%)

Cordie Williams: 153,348 ( 5.4%)

James "Henk" Conn: 13,798 ( 0.5%)

Pamela Elizondo: 14,212 ( 0.5%)

John Thompson Parker: 33,689 ( 1.2%)

Daphne Bradford: 10,972 ( 0.4%)

Eleanor Garcia: 14,830 ( 0.5%)

Don J. Grundmann: 3,957 ( 0.1%)

Deon D. Jenkins: 3,079 ( 0.1%)



U.S. Senate (Partial/Unexpired Term) – Santa Barbara County Results

Reporting: 19.4% (42 of 216) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 7, 2022, 9:54 p.m.

Dan O'Dowd: 1,893 ( 4.4%)

Alex Padilla: 24,828 ( 57.8%)

Timothy Ursich Jr.: 1,294 ( 3.0%)

James P. Bradley: 3,265 ( 7.6%)

Jon Elist: 1,087 ( 2.5%)

Myron L. Hall: 405 ( 0.9%)

Mark P. Meuser: 9,520 ( 22.2%)

Daphne Bradford: 685 ( 1.6%)



U.S. Senate (Partial/Unexpired Term) – Statewide Results

Reporting: 51.6% (10,783 of 20,901) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 7, 2022, 10:10 p.m.

Dan O'Dowd: 83,321 ( 3.0%)

Alex Padilla: 1,620,296 ( 57.8%)

Timothy Ursich Jr.: 106,502 ( 3.8%)

James P. Bradley: 192,168 ( 6.9%)

Jon Elist: 158,366 ( 5.6%)

Myron L. Hall: 59,316 ( 2.1%)

Mark P. Meuser: 535,412 ( 19.1%)

Daphne Bradford: 48,760 ( 1.7%)



U.S. House of Representatives District 24 – Santa Barbara County Results

Reporting: 19.4% (42 of 216) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 7, 2022, 9:54 p.m.

Salud Carbajal: 28,290 ( 64.7%)

Brad Allen: 11,700 ( 26.7%)

Jeff Frankenfield: 677 ( 1.5%)

Michele R. Weslander Quaid: 3,081 ( 7.0%)



U.S. House of Representatives District 24 – Districtwide Results

Reporting: 62.2% (412 of 662) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 7, 2022, 10:10 p.m.

Salud Carbajal: 56,759 ( 65.1%)

Brad Allen: 23,881 ( 27.4%)

Jeff Frankenfield: 1,219 ( 1.4%)

Michele R. Weslander Quaid: 5,342 ( 6.1%)



Governor – Statewide Results

Reporting: 51.6% (10,783 of 20,901) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 7, 2022, 10:10 p.m.

Anthony "Tony" Fanara: 11,367 ( 0.4%)

Gavin Newsom: 1,746,143 ( 60.2%)

Armando "Mando" Perez-Serrato: 20,332 ( 0.7%)

Joel Ventresca: 27,913 ( 1.0%)

Ronald A. Anderson: 25,242 ( 0.9%)

Shawn Collins: 80,321 ( 2.8%)

Brian Dahle: 450,344 ( 15.5%)

Ron Jones: 17,045 ( 0.6%)

Jenny Rae Le Roux: 102,507 ( 3.5%)

David Lozano: 30,498 ( 1.1%)

Daniel R. Mercuri: 14,459 ( 0.5%)

Cristian Raul Morales: 10,489 ( 0.4%)

Robert C. Newman II: 36,549 ( 1.3%)

Lonnie Sortor: 8,619 ( 0.3%)

Anthony Trimino: 58,267 ( 2.0%)

Major Williams: 33,737 ( 1.2%)

Leo S. Zacky: 41,089 ( 1.4%)

Heather Collins: 13,473 ( 0.5%)

Luis Javier Rodriguez: 35,969 ( 1.2%)

Serge Fiankan: 2,562 ( 0.1%)

James G. Hanink: 4,363 ( 0.2%)

Woodrow "Woody" Sanders III: 7,142 ( 0.2%)

Frederic C. Schultz: 8,012 ( 0.3%)

Reinette Senum: 18,243 ( 0.6%)

Michael Shellenberger: 91,005 ( 3.1%)

Bradley Zink: 2,814 ( 0.1%)



Governor – Santa Barbara County Results

Reporting: 19.4% (42 of 216) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 7, 2022, 9:54 p.m.

Anthony "Tony" Fanara: 74 ( 0.2%)

Gavin Newsom: 27,936 ( 62.7%)

Armando "Mando" Perez-Serrato: 223 ( 0.5%)

Joel Ventresca: 299 ( 0.7%)

Ronald A. Anderson: 518 ( 1.2%)

Shawn Collins: 731 ( 1.6%)

Brian Dahle: 7,772 ( 17.4%)

Ron Jones: 118 ( 0.3%)

Jenny Rae Le Roux: 755 ( 1.7%)

David Lozano: 728 ( 1.6%)

Daniel R. Mercuri: 124 ( 0.3%)

Cristian Raul Morales: 84 ( 0.2%)

Robert C. Newman II: 479 ( 1.1%)

Lonnie Sortor: 28 ( 0.1%)

Anthony Trimino: 857 ( 1.9%)

Major Williams: 335 ( 0.8%)

Leo S. Zacky: 981 ( 2.2%)

Heather Collins: 132 ( 0.3%)

Luis Javier Rodriguez: 370 ( 0.8%)

Serge Fiankan: 85 ( 0.2%)

James G. Hanink: 43 ( 0.1%)

Woodrow "Woody" Sanders III: 80 ( 0.2%)

Frederic C. Schultz: 76 ( 0.2%)

Reinette Senum: 321 ( 0.7%)

Michael Shellenberger: 1,364 ( 3.1%)

Bradley Zink: 48 ( 0.1%)



Lieutenant Governor – Statewide Results

Reporting: 51.6% (10,783 of 20,901) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 7, 2022, 10:10 p.m.

Eleni Kounalakis: 1,586,157 ( 55.9%)

Jeffrey Highbear Morgan: 108,965 ( 3.8%)

William Cavett "Skee" Saacke: 79,506 ( 2.8%)

David Fennell: 338,142 ( 11.9%)

Clint W. Saunders: 120,560 ( 4.3%)

Angela E. Underwood Jacobs: 514,190 ( 18.1%)

Mohammad Arif: 57,614 ( 2.0%)

David Hillberg: 30,311 ( 1.1%)



State Assembly District 37 – Districtwide Results

Reporting: 18.5% (42 of 227) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 7, 2022, 10:10 p.m.

Gregg Hart: 28,860 ( 60.9%)

Bruce Wallach: 1,724 ( 3.6%)

Mike Stoker: 16,788 ( 35.4%)



State Assembly District 37 – Santa Barbara County Results

Reporting: 19.4% (42 of 216) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 7, 2022, 9:54 p.m.

Gregg Hart: 26,861 ( 61.9%)

Bruce Wallach: 1,522 ( 3.5%)

Mike Stoker: 14,984 ( 34.6%)



Secretary of State – Statewide Results

Reporting: 51.6% (10,783 of 20,901) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 7, 2022, 10:10 p.m.

Shirley N. Weber: 1,766,073 ( 62.8%)

Rob Bernosky: 518,694 ( 18.4%)

Rachel Hamm: 263,629 ( 9.4%)

James "JW" Paine: 98,688 ( 3.5%)

Raul Rodriguez Jr.: 70,717 ( 2.5%)

Gary N. Blenner: 70,778 ( 2.5%)

Matthew D. Cinquanta: 25,068 ( 0.9%)



Controller – Statewide Results

Reporting: 51.6% (10,783 of 20,901) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 7, 2022, 10:10 p.m.

Malia M. Cohen: 634,383 ( 22.6%)

Ron Galperin: 319,575 ( 11.4%)

Steve Glazer: 344,049 ( 12.3%)

Yvonne Yiu: 474,209 ( 16.9%)

Lanhee Chen: 935,162 ( 33.3%)

Laura Wells: 98,397 ( 3.5%)



Treasurer – Statewide Results

Reporting: 51.6% (10,783 of 20,901) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 7, 2022, 10:10 p.m.

Fiona Ma: 1,726,583 ( 61.4%)

Andrew Do: 480,357 ( 17.1%)

Jack M. Guerrero: 517,663 ( 18.4%)

Meghann Adams: 85,669 ( 3.0%)



Attorney General – Statewide Results

Reporting: 51.6% (10,783 of 20,901) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 7, 2022, 10:10 p.m.

Rob Bonta: 1,655,589 ( 58.1%)

Eric Early: 412,776 ( 14.5%)

Nathan Hochman: 486,762 ( 17.1%)

Dan Kapelovitz: 74,652 ( 2.6%)

Anne Marie Schubert: 218,501 ( 7.7%)



Insurance Commissioner – Statewide Results

Reporting: 51.6% (10,783 of 20,901) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 7, 2022, 10:10 p.m.

Vinson Eugene Allen: 115,864 ( 4.2%)

Jasper "Jay" Jackson: 55,042 ( 2.0%)

Ricardo Lara: 1,107,444 ( 39.7%)

Marc Levine: 499,532 ( 17.9%)

Greg Conlon: 429,660 ( 15.4%)

Robert Howell: 422,223 ( 15.1%)

Veronika Fimbres: 54,907 ( 2.0%)

Nathalie Hrizi: 63,186 ( 2.3%)

Robert J. Molnar: 40,296 ( 1.4%)



Superintendent of Public Instruction – Statewide Results

Reporting: 51.6% (10,783 of 20,901) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 7, 2022, 10:10 p.m.

Marco Amaral: 207,384 ( 7.9%)

Joseph Guy Campbell: 98,530 ( 3.8%)

Lance Ray Christensen: 265,001 ( 10.2%)

Jim Gibson: 172,121 ( 6.6%)

Ainye E. Long: 309,217 ( 11.8%)

Tony K. Thurmond: 1,273,545 ( 48.8%)

George Yang: 285,014 ( 10.9%)



Board of Equalization District 2 – Districtwide Results

Reporting: 40.9% (2,662 of 6,509) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 7, 2022, 10:10 p.m.

Michela Alioto-Pier: 168,090 ( 20.4%)

Sally J. Lieber: 436,719 ( 53.0%)

Peter Coe Verbica: 218,920 ( 26.6%)



