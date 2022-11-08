Santa Barbara Votes: 2022 General Election Results

It’s the 2022 General Election, and in the biannual independent.com tradition, we’ll be using this page to deliver results, reactions, and reports from the various election night parties happening throughout Santa Barbara County.

Reporter Ryan P. Cruz will be out and about to get the scoop while Executive Editor Nick Welsh writes these updates, which typically run late into the evening.

If you’re wondering who’s winning, who’s losing, what they’re saying, and what they’re drinking, this is the page to stay on all night long. Feel free to send feedback and your own reactions to news@independent.com.

[Updated: November 8, 2022, 10 p.m.]

The rain came down again just as the polls were closing, hard and loud, a raucous roar upon the rooftops. In Santa Barbara — unlike the nation as a whole — the balance of power does not teeter in the balance of tonight’s election results. Still, they matter, especially to the Democratic Party faithful congregating at Timbers Restaurant on the western outer reaches of Goleta, where tonight appears to be a good night for candidates backed by the Democratic Party, at least with 27 percent of the ballots counted.

With 51.8 percent of the votes counted in the race for the 24th Congressional District —which includes Santa Barbara County and parts of San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties — three-term incumbent Salud Carbajal is out to a predictably large margin of victory of Republican challenger Dr. Brad Allen, a San Luis Obispo heart surgeon. Carbajal, a seasoned pro, has 63.7 percent of the votes while Allen has 36.3 percent.

Carbajal amassed a campaign war chest in excess of $2.1 million. In contrast, Allen — whose name recognition is eclipsed by that of his wife, actress Jaclyn Smith formerly of Charlie’s Angels fame—raised a scant $25,000.

Allen had a hard time getting the time of day from donors and reporters alike, but given how stacked the odds were against him, did considerably better than he should have. At least that’s one way to look at it. The other is that the percent of votes Allen received reflects the core voting base for the number of hard-core registered Republicans in Santa Barbara County and throughout the South Coast.

On election night, Carbajal was even more jovial than usual. “The results are extremely positive,” he stated. “I’m optimistic and grateful the Central Coast voters have shown up.”

While the outcome of his race was never in doubt, Carbajal expressed relief that the national election results do not appear to be bearing out the Red Tide prognostications many had predicted. “Preliminaries show the Democrats seem to have defied the overwhelming change pundits predicted. We are not headed in the direction they all said it weas going to go.”

In the race for State Assembly, county supervisor and Democratic Party honcho Gregg Hart has taken 61.47 percent of the vote compared to 38.53 won by Republican warhorse and perennial candidate Mike Stoker, most famous recently for having led the “Lock ‘er Up” chant about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 Republican convention at which Donald Trump was nominated his party’s standard bearer. He also served as West Coast administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency, appointed during the Trump administration.

In the race for the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education, incumbent and board president Rose Muñoz is ahead with 80.2 percent of the vote while her challenger Phebe Mansur, who runs a print shop in Goleta, has garnered 19.36 percent.

In the other contested Santa Barbara school board race, Gabe Escobedo — a city planning commissioner and moving force behind the new police review board — is out front with 57. 44 percent while Efigenia Banales trails with 24.47 and Dan La Berge follows with 17.54.

Perhaps the most pointed confrontations between the forces of cultural conservatism and liberal progressivism are taking place in contests for the Goleta Union school board, but the results are to this point lop-sided in the extreme. Conservative challengers Christy Lozano and Caroline Abate have picked up 23.9 and 37.82 percent in their respective district races while their Democratic Party–backed foes, first-time challenger Emily Zacarias and 40-year incumbent Richard Mayer, took 63.11 and 61.78 percent, respectively. Mayer spent not a dime to win reelection yet again while Abate spent closer to $15,000.

The fact the Democrats celebrated at Timbers reflects in large measure the central focus Goleta races played in their campaign planning. There, first-time Goleta City Council candidate Luz Reyes-Martín, a rising star within Democratic Party circles, is outpacing her rival incumbent Roger Aceves by 57 percent to 42 percent. Aceves, while a registered Democrat, hews more to the right and enjoys strong support from the business community for providing a countervailing and more conservative voice on the City Council.

“Of course, we need to wait for every vote to get counted,” Martín said, “but I am really proud of the campaign we ran. All the support and all the volunteers who helped us finish strong.” She noted that her District 1 tended to vote heavily by mail, “which is why we have to wait for all the ballots to be counted.”

James Kyriaco may not be the hardest working man in show business, but on the campaign trail, he’s a close second. The incumbent Goleta city councilmember and über-wonk—who was leading challenger Sam Ramirez 60.26 percent to39.61 percent — was all grins election night.

“It’s gonna be a clean sweep,” he stated, “with me and Luz and both measures passing.”

Luz is Luz Reyes-Martín, Kyriaco’s Democratic Party running mate, who appears poised for victory against 16-year incumbent Roger Aceves. The two measures to which he alludes are the sales tax bump —Measure B — on the Goleta Ballot and Measure C — which would impose an even stricter ban on the sale of flavored tobacco in Goleta than state voters appear to be approving statewide with Proposition 31. Both C and 31 are winning, as they say, handily.

On the campaign trail Kyriaco was among the most worried candidate the South Coast has seen in years. Of the results, he said, “It’s validation. I feel like the voters were offered a choice and made their choice.” Of the Measure B sales tax — of which he was a strong proponent — Kyriaco called the affirmative voter “the biggest endorsement of the council — LOL — we could wish for.”

In races for the city college board, longtime incumbent Marsha Croninger — who has not always seen eye-to-eye with the Democratic Party establishment — is way out ahead of her challenger, Sharon Salvador-Jegottka, by 81.84 percent to 17.58 percent. Likewise, newcomer Charlotte Gullap-Moore is ahead over fellow first-timer Debi Stoker, wife of Mike Stoker, 63.87 percent to 35.88.

Gullup-Moore took time out to thank her predecessor Peter Haslund, who’s served for several generations, for endorsing her candidacy the day she announced. While Democracy is on the ballot throughout the rest of the country, she said, it’s won in Santa Barbara County.

Marybeth Carty, running for the umpteenth term of office for a seat on the County Board of Education, is way out in front of challenger Roseanne Crawford with 73.2 percent of the vote compared to Crawford’s 26.4 percent. Carty is exceptionally well known in the City of Carpinteria.

In Carpinteria, incumbent councilmember Al Clark enjoys a commanding lead over Gregg Carty; both are 16-year incumbents and found themselves forced to run against each other when the district lines were drawn to put them in the same district. Clark, an unapologetic no-growther/slow-growther, has run against the Chamber of Commerce and the forces of development. While Clark didn’t endorse Measure T, the initiative that would require a public vote of approval to allow the land use for a downtown city parking lot to be converted to a new proposed hotel, he also was the only councilmember not to oppose it. If that sentence doesn’t throw you for a loop, nothing will.

The number of people voting yes for Measure T — and ipso facto voting “no” for the proposed new Surfliner Inn —is just slightly behind the number of people voting no: 49 percent yes and 50.9 percent no.

Giving Props

In statewide propositions, Santa Barbara voters appear to be more emphatically in favor of Prop. 1, which would codify abortion rights explicitly in the state’s constitution, than voters statewide. In Santa Barbara 70 percent of the voters supported Prop. 1; statewide it’s 68 percent.

Likewise, Santa Barbara voters were marginally more opposed to the two gambling initiatives, Prop. 26 and Prop. 27, voting them down by a few points more than voters statewide. Both are losing by overwhelming margins. Both spent gazillions of dollars for televised airtime and quickly wore out their welcome but not before insulting the intelligence of viewers.

When it came to more money for school arts and music programs, Santa Barbara voters were slightly more supportive, endorsing Prop. 28 by 67 percent, while statewide the proposition has won 63 percent so far. (All comparisons here warrant an explanatory asterisk. In Santa Barbara, only 29 percent of the votes have been tabulated. Statewide the percentage is 49.)

Prop. 29 — the perennial bad penny that keeps showing up on statewide ballots — has demonstrated that no, the third time is not necessarily the charm for a proposition that would regulate how private kidney dialysis clinics staff their operations. With this measure, it’s more like three strikes and you’re out. In Santa Barbara County, 71.5 percent of voters rejected this measure; statewide, the number was 70 percent.

The so-called Greenhouse Gas Reduction measure — Prop. 30 — showed signs of the beating it’s taken at the hands of Governor Gavin Newsom, the teachers union, and many newspapers — the Independent included. Statewide, Prop. 30 was rejected by 57 percent of the voters. In Santa Barbara it was rejected by 52 percent. If approved this would impose a new tax on the über wealthy and use the proceeds to subsidize electric vehicle purchases for those without the means and to build an infrastructure of new charging stations. It would also subsidize increased fire protection.

Lastly, 68 percent of county residents supported a ban on flavored tobacco products — Prop. 31 —while statewide, it was closer to 65 percent.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY RESULTS

Below are the latest election results for the contested local candidate races and city measures that the Independent has been following. For the most up-to-date and complete local election results, including races and measures not included here, visit the County of Santa Barbara’s Election Results page. Results are updated throughout the night as ballots are received from the polling places.

Total Votes: 69,166

Total Registered Voters: 237,759

Turnout: 29.09%

Reporting Time: November 8, 2022, 10:30 p.m.

County Board of Education – Trustee Area 1

Marybeth Carty: 7,934 (72.83%)

Rosanne Crawford: 2,925 (26.85%)

Write-In: 35 (0.32%)

County Board of Education – Trustee Area 5

Judy Frost: 4,400 (58.29%)

Gabriel A. Morales: 3,096 (41.02%)

Write-In: 52 (0.69%)

Santa Barbara Community College District – Trustee Area 1

Charlotte Gullap-Moore: 3,679 (63.75%)

Debi Stoker: 2,078 (36.01%)

Write-In: 14 (0.24%)

Santa Barbara Community College District – Trustee Area 5

Marsha Croninger: 4,711 (80.96%)

Sharon Salvador-Jegottka: 1,075 (18.47%)

Write-In: 33 (0.57%)

Carpinteria Unified School District – Trustee Area 1

Eric Bridgford: 478 (66.85%)

Nuh “La Verdad/The Truth” Kimbwala: 229 (32.03%)

Write-In: 8 (1.12%)

Lompoc Unified School District Short Term – At Large

Nancy Schuler-Jones: 1,647 (26.50%)

Bree Valla: 1,356 (21.81%)

Jerri Thiel: 1,311 (21.09%)

John Galisky: 1,156 (18.60%)

Joshua Zebley: 478 (7.69%)

Kathy Howard: 229 (3.68%)

Write-In: 39 (0.63%)

Santa Barbara Unified School District – Trustee Area 1

Gabe Escobedo: 1,997 (57.14%)

Efigenia Banales: 867 (24.81%)

Dan La Berge: 612 (17.51%)

Write-In: 19 (0.54%)

Santa Barbara Unified School District – Trustee Area 4

Rose Muñoz: 1,711 (79.77%)

Phebe Mansur: 422 (19.67%)

Write-In: 12 (0.56%)

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District – Trustee Area 4

Diana Perez: 993 (66.82%)

Raymond Acosta: 481 (32.37%)

Write-In: 12 (0.81%)

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District – Trustee Area 5

Dominick Palera: 2,531 (52.34%)

David E. Baskett: 2,262 (46.77%)

Write-In: 43 (0.89%)

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District – Short Term At Large

Anna Schryer: 1,647 (38.42%)

Christopher F. Johnson: 1,456 (33.96%)

Lee Rosenberg: 1,164 (27.15%)

Write-In: 20 (0.47%)

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District – Trustee Area 2

Sheri Noble: 489 (58.92%)

Denise J. El Amin: 340 (40.96%)

Write-In: 1 (0.12%)

Cold Spring School District

Elke Kane: 401 (31.55%)

Jennifer Miller: 371 (29.19%)

Michael Marino: 341 (26.83%)

Erika Paredes Kellis: 140 (11.01%)

Write-In: 18 (1.42%)

College School District Trustee Area 5

Peter Wright: 157 (61.09%)

Colleen Estrada: 99 (38.52%)

Write-In: 1 (0.39%)

Goleta Union School District – Trustee Area 1

Richard Mayer: 2,184 (59.27%)

Caroline Abate: 1,487 (40.35%)

Write-In: 14 (0.38%)

Goleta Union School District – Trustee Area 3

Emily Zacarias: 1,497 (61.23%)

Christy Lozano: 618 (25.28%)

Bert Haley: 320 (13.09%)

Write-In: 10 (0.41%)

Guadalupe Union School District – Trustee Area 3

Lourdes Ramirez: 61 (58.65%)

Raul Rodriguez Jr.: 43 (41.35%)

Write-In: 0 (0.00%)

Hope School District – Trustee Area 5

Frann Wageneck: 452 (58.55%)

Dani Blunk: 318 (41.19%)

Write-In: 2 (0.26%)

Santa Maria-Bonita School District – Trustee Area 2

Ricky Lara: 959 (55.63%)

Osvaldo Sotelo: 746 (43.27%)

Write-In: 19 (1.10%)

City of Buellton Mayor

Elysia Lewis: 509 (53.92%)

Dave King: 430 (45.55%)

Write-In: 5 (0.53%)

City of Buellton City Council Member – District 1

Hudson Hornick: 219 (56.88%)

Tom Widroe: 162 (42.08%)

Write-In: 4 (1.04%)

City of Buellton City Council Member – District 4

David Silva: 130 (65.00%)

Art Mercado: 70 (35.00%)

Write-In: 0 (0.00%)

City of Carpinteria City Council Member – District 1

Mónica Solórzano: 265 (95.32%)

Write-In: 13 (4.68%)

City of Carpinteria City Council Member – District 3

Roy Lee: 412 (86.55%)

Write-In: 64 (13.45%)

City of Carpinteria City Council Member – District 5

Al Clark: 292 (58.87%)

Gregg A. Carty: 161 (32.46%)

Patrick O’Connor: 40 (8.06%)

Write-In: 3 (0.60%)

City of Goleta City Council Member – District 1

Luz Reyes-Martín: 1,300 (55.91%)

Roger S. Aceves: 1,014 (43.61%)

Write-In: 11 (0.47%)

City of Goleta City Council Member – District 2

James Kyriaco: 511 (58.20%)

Sam Ramirez: 365 (41.57%)

Write-In: 2 (0.23%)

City of Guadalupe Mayor

Ariston Julian: 472 (95.35%)

Write-In: 23 (4.65%)

City of Guadalupe City Council Member

Christina Hernandez: 387 (56.66%)

Eugene Costa Jr.: 267 (39.09%)

Write-In: 29 (4.25%)

City of Guadalupe Treasurer

Anna Marie Santillan Michaud: 446 (95.50%)

Write-In: 21 (4.50%)

City of Lompoc Mayor

Jenelle Osborne: 2,477 (56.55%)

James I. Mosby: 1,873 (42.76%)

Write-In: 30 (0.68%)

City of Lompoc City Council Member – District 2

Victor Vega: 520 (95.41%)

Write-In: 25 (4.59%)

City of Lompoc City Council Member – District 3

Dirk Starbuck: 907 (96.28%)

Write-In: 35 (3.72%)

City of Santa Maria City Council Member – District 3

Gloria Soto: 845 (49.94%)

Steven Funkhouser: 840 (49.65%)

Write-In: 7 (0.41%)

City of Santa Maria City Council Member – District 4

Carol Karamitsos: 1,422 (50.09%)

Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez: 1,402 (49.38%)

Write-In: 15 (0.53%)

City of Solvang Mayor

Mark L. Infanti: 1,064 (94.66%)

Write-In: 60 (5.34%)

City of Solvang City Council Member – District 3

David Brown: 70 (45.75%)

V. Louise Smith: 68 (44.44%)

Janice Mathews: 15 (9.80%)

Write-In: 0 (0.00%)

City of Solvang City Council Member – District 4

Elizabeth Orona: 211 (58.61%)

Robert Clarke: 149 (41.39%)

Write-In: 0 (0.00%)

Goleta Water District – District 2

Kathleen Werner: 2,105 (73.04%)

Greg S. Hammel: 771 (26.75%)

Write-In: 6 (0.21%)

MEASURES

Measure B (Goleta One Cent Sales Tax Hike)

Yes: 3,655 (65.24%)

No: 1,947 (34.76%)

Measure C (Goleta Ban on Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products)

Yes: 4,472 (79.71%)

No: 1,138 (20.29%)

Measure T (Carpinteria General Plan and Zoning Designation)

No: 1,257 (50.93%)

Yes: 1,211 (49.07%)

STATE RESULTS

U.S. House of Representatives District 24 – Santa Barbara County Results

Reporting: 29.6% (88 of 297) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 8, 2022, 11:05 p.m.

Salud Carbajal: 43,092 ( 62.2%)

Brad Allen: 26,240 ( 37.8%)



U.S. House of Representatives District 24 – Districtwide Results

Reporting: 64.5% (509 of 789) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 8, 2022, 11:06 p.m.

Salud Carbajal: 80,599 ( 63.1%)

Brad Allen: 47,079 ( 36.9%)



U.S. Senate (Full Term) – Statewide Results

Reporting: 56.2% (14,386 of 25,602) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 8, 2022, 11:06 p.m.

Alex Padilla: 2,849,628 ( 62.0%)

Mark P. Meuser: 1,747,289 ( 38.0%)



U.S. Senate (Partial/Unexpired Term) – Statewide Results

Reporting: 56.2% (14,386 of 25,602) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 8, 2022, 11:06 p.m.

Alex Padilla: 2,823,544 ( 61.8%)

Mark P. Meuser: 1,743,875 ( 38.2%)



Ballot Measures – Statewide Results

Reporting: 56.2% (14,386 of 25,602) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 8, 2022, 11:06 p.m.

Prop. 01: Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom

Yes: 3,077,994 ( 67.8%)

No: 1,459,393 ( 32.2%)

Prop. 26: Sports Wagering on Tribal Lands

Yes: 1,337,270 ( 29.5%)

No: 3,190,291 ( 70.5%)

Prop. 27: Online Sports Wagering Outside of Tribal Lands

Yes: 730,991 ( 16.0%)

No: 3,838,151 ( 84.0%)

Prop. 28: Public School Arts and Music Education Funding

Yes: 2,859,896 ( 62.9%)

No: 1,688,531 ( 37.1%)

Prop. 29: Regulates Kidney Dialysis Clinics

Yes: 1,363,376 ( 30.1%)

No: 3,165,652 ( 69.9%)

Prop. 30: Tax to Fund ZEV/Wildfire Programs

Yes: 1,943,271 ( 42.6%)

No: 2,619,793 ( 57.4%)

Prop. 31: Prohibition on Sale of Certain Tobacco Products

Yes: 2,925,978 ( 64.4%)

No: 1,615,644 ( 35.6%)

State Assembly District 37 – Districtwide Results

Reporting: 28.8% (88 of 306) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 8, 2022, 11:06 p.m.

Gregg Hart: 44,671 ( 60.0%)

Mike Stoker: 29,830 ( 40.0%)



Governor – Santa Barbara County Results

Reporting: 29.6% (88 of 297) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 8, 2022, 11:05 p.m.

Gavin Newsom: 42,823 ( 61.1%)

Brian Dahle: 27,283 ( 38.9%)



Governor – Statewide Results

Reporting: 56.2% (14,386 of 25,602) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 8, 2022, 11:06 p.m.

Gavin Newsom: 2,807,484 ( 60.7%)

Brian Dahle: 1,820,612 ( 39.3%)



Lieutenant Governor – Statewide Results

Reporting: 56.2% (14,386 of 25,602) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 8, 2022, 11:06 p.m.

Eleni Kounalakis: 2,777,511 ( 60.9%)

Angela E. Underwood Jacobs: 1,785,492 ( 39.1%)



Secretary of State – Statewide Results

Reporting: 56.2% (14,386 of 25,602) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 8, 2022, 11:06 p.m.

Shirley N. Weber: 2,790,016 ( 61.1%)

Rob Bernosky: 1,778,997 ( 38.9%)



Controller – Statewide Results

Reporting: 56.2% (14,386 of 25,602) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 8, 2022, 11:06 p.m.

Malia M. Cohen: 2,562,707 ( 56.2%)

Lanhee J. Chen: 1,993,852 ( 43.8%)



Treasurer – Statewide Results

Reporting: 56.2% (14,386 of 25,602) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 8, 2022, 11:06 p.m.

Fiona Ma: 2,738,424 ( 60.2%)

Jack M. Guerrero: 1,809,319 ( 39.8%)



Attorney General – Statewide Results

Reporting: 56.2% (14,386 of 25,602) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 8, 2022, 11:06 p.m.

Rob Bonta: 2,745,180 ( 60.2%)

Nathan Hochman: 1,816,155 ( 39.8%)



Insurance Commissioner – Statewide Results

Reporting: 56.2% (14,386 of 25,602) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 8, 2022, 11:06 p.m.

Ricardo Lara: 2,748,730 ( 60.9%)

Robert Howell: 1,764,679 ( 39.1%)



Superintendent of Public Instruction – Statewide Results

Reporting: 56.2% (14,386 of 25,602) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 8, 2022, 11:06 p.m.

Lance Ray Christensen: 1,331,846 ( 34.7%)

Tony K. Thurmond: 2,509,037 ( 65.3%)



Board of Equalization District 2 – Districtwide Results

Reporting: 49.9% (3,701 of 7,416) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 8, 2022, 11:06 p.m.

Sally J. Lieber: 939,996 ( 69.6%)

Peter Coe Verbica: 409,715 ( 30.4%)



