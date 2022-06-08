Carbajal Boasts More Than $8 Million in Federal Funding for Central Coast Projects

Representative Salud Carbajal stopped by the Santa Maria Airport Monday, June 6, to announce the procurement of more than $8 million in funding, which has been obtained from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for Central Coast projects.

The law, formally known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is a $1.2 trillion nationwide investment into infrastructure facets, including roadwork, public transportation, energy, and climate projects. “These funds are just the beginning of what is to come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” Carbajal said.

According to a White House fact sheet, California’s infrastructure has suffered for decades, with the American Society of Civil Engineers giving the state a C- grade on its infrastructure report card. California is set to receive $9.7 billion from the investment act, with development already underway for aviation and water projects. Carbajal was able to obtain $8 million for several Central Coast projects, including $5.4 million for airports stretching from Paso Robles to Santa Barbara, with the latter being granted $3.7 million.

Water projects will see $762,750 — with $500,00 going to resilience work on the Carpinteria shoreline. The remaining amount will be disbursed to local harbors and the Cambria Seawater Desalination Plant. In addition, the National Park Service announced that funding from the infrastructure law will be used to plug an abandoned oil well in Channels Islands National Park in an effort to battle carbon emissions and pollution.

