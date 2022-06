More Like This

Thank you, Gail, for the comprehensive, accurate, and well-written article about CARE4Paws’ “Happy Tails” event. Wow! You wrote an article that made no one cringe to read funky errors we often see elsewhere, and you made everyone feel that you really understand us! Thank you for the support and great reporting!

