The long days and warm months of summer and fall are high time for beach camping in Santa Barbara. From Carpinteria to Jalama, the coast is calling, and its five public campgrounds are among the most popular across the state, for out-of-towners and locals alike.

For the four California State Beach campgrounds along the South Coast — Carpinteria, El Capitán, Refugio, and Gaviota — make reservations at reservecalifornia.com. For Jalama, which is part of the Santa Barbara County Parks Division, visit sbparks.org or call (805) 568-2460. Here’s a quick primer.

Carpinteria State Beach

There’s probably no such thing as urban camping. But Carpinteria State Beach comes close. Forgot to pack sunblock and graham crackers? Or maybe you’d prefer a craft latte instead of camp-stove coffee, or a takeout pizza instead of a one-pot whatever. Downtown Carpinteria is just a short walk away. That’s not to say Carpinteria State Beach isn’t a marvel of Southern California surfing, tidepooling, beach walks, and (each summer) races to the swim platform anchored offshore. It’s all that, as well. Summer highlights also include Friday-night movies in nearby Linden Field, educational programming, and staffed-up lifeguard towers.

Because of all this and more, you’d expect the campground to fill up fast year-round. You’d be correct. But don’t forget that spots often randomly open up more often than you’d think. Keep tabs on availability at reservecalifornia.com. You can also swing by the ranger kiosk as a “walk-up” as early as 8:30 a.m. to ask about cancelations and — as summer luck might have it — book a spot on the spot.

TENTS & TRAILERS: Carpinteria State Beach offers beachside campsites just a short walk from town. Photo credit: Wiki Commons/bahniuk

El Capitán State Beach

With long-overdue improvements in the works, El Capitán is closed to vehicles and camping during construction. However, between sunrise and sunset, pedestrians can still hit the beach and nearby restrooms, and it’s always free to walk in. The campground is expected to reopen in early 2026.

El Cap also includes more than 2,500 acres inland of Highway 101, through which loops the Bill Wallace Trail. Due to coastal erosion, the Aniso Trail and bike path between El Cap and Refugio State Beach have been closed for years. Community discussions on how or if to reopen it are ongoing. For more info, visit the State Parks General Plan Update at ecrgplanupdate.com.

Refugio State Beach

Just up the coast from El Cap, Refugio offers most of the same (kayaking, surfing, beachcombing, etc.) but with fewer sites and a bit less spacing between them. The picturesque beach cove is a classic of Southern California.

Make reservations between April 1 and November 30. From December 1 to March 31, Refugio is first-come, first-serve “walk-up” only.

Gaviota State Beach

From October 1 to March 31 — when high winds and cold temps tend to make frequent appearances — Gaviota’s campground is closed, but the rest is open during day-use hours, sunrise to sunset. Currently, due to structural issues, Gaviota Pier is closed.

Popular with hikers, Gaviota’s more than 2,700 acres offers multi-use trails through oak woodlands and chaparral. Highlights include the kid-friendly cruise to the wind caves. From the trailhead located a short drive to the other side of Highway 101, a harder hike leads to a natural sulfur hot spring and on up to the long views from Gaviota Peak.

State Beach Dog Rules: Across all the beach parks, there’s no limit to the number of dogs per campsite, and no added cost per dog. The rules also say to keep ’em leased and under control and, overnight, they have to be inside a tent or vehicle.

TRAINS OVERHEAD: Gaviota Beach campground highlights include the 125-year-old railroad trestle. Photo credit: Courtesy CA State Parks

Jalama Beach

A Santa Barbara County park, Jalama Beach campground borders Jalama Creek just north of Point Conception. Known for wind, waves, and a certain edge-of-the-planet remoteness at the terminus of a twisting road through the oaks, the views at Jalama stretch from a big beach strewn with shells and driftwood to the endless open ocean beyond. Anchoring it all to civilization, there’s a small store (stocked with necessities, from beer and bait to sand toys and firewood) and a café famous for its namesake burgers. Quick tip: If you’re just there for a meal, ask the kiosk ranger for a lunch pass.

Across 107 sites (31 with electrical hookups), Jalama offers basic tent, trailer, and RV camping (plus two group sites and a dump station), with nearby restrooms, hot showers, and water faucets. Dogs are welcome. For full-blown glamp-outs, Jalama also has seven cabins, each with a bathroom, kitchenette, and ocean view; one is ADA accessible. Service dogs only.

For Jalama reservations, go to sbparks.org or call (805) 568-2460. For State Beaches, visit reservecalifornia.com or call (800) 444-7275.