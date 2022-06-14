California State Senator Honored with Bravery Award by California Partnership to End Domestic Violence

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA., June 14, 2022– Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson has been awarded the Bravery Award by California Partnership to End Domestic Violence (CPEDV). Jackson was nominated for this award on behalf of Domestic Violence Solutions (DVS) for Santa Barbara County due to her lifelong efforts to support those affected by domestic violence.

Credit: Courtesy

“We are absolutely thrilled to recognize Senator Jackson through our State organization for her efforts to advance domestic violence survivors’ resources and rights. Senator Jackson is one of the founders of DVS and has been a champion for survivors for over 50 years” stated DVS Executive Director Marilyn Simon-Gersuk.

In 1977, after being a firsthand witness to the effects of domestic violence in Santa Barbara County, Jackson was one of the founders of Shelter Services for Women now known as Domestic Violence Solutions (DVS) of Santa Barbara County. In its time Shelter Services for Women was one of the first ten shelters of its kind in the country.

“During her time in the legislature Senator Jackson was a steadfast champion for domestic violence survivors and a range of issues impacting women and girls,” said Krista Colón, Public Policy Director at the California Partnership to End Domestic Violence. “We are grateful for her years of dedication and commitment to taking on challenging issues from workplace protections to Title IX protections and so much more. It is a pleasure to recognize her work with this year’s Bravery Award. The award highlights individuals who have leaned into discomfort and challenged the status quo, taking inspirational risks to address domestic violence. Senator Jackson’s bold leadership lives up to these ideals.”

Upon accepting her award Senator Jackson stated “I am most honored to receive this award from you today, thank you so much”. She later added “we need to recognize that in our society we are equals

deserving of respect, love, appreciation, compassion, and empathy”. Senator Jackson also applauded those working within the field “the work you do is so critically important”. “I hope that someday as a result of the work you’re doing, we can end domestic violence”.

Domestic Violence Solutions provides safety, shelter, and support for individuals and families affected by domestic violence and collaborates with community partners to raise awareness regarding the cause, prevalence, and impact.

For more information, please visit dvsolutions.org.

For more information regarding the California Partnership to End Domestic Violence, please visit https://www.cpedv.org/.