COVID Outbreak at County Jails Grows to 51 Cases

As of June 14, 37 Total Cases Reported at Main Jail, 14 at Northern Branch Jail

The latest COVID outbreak at Santa Barbara County Jails has grown to 51 total cases, according to an update from the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Authorities detected the most recent outbreak on Wednesday, May 25, in the Main Jail’s West Housing Module. According to Lieutenant Robert Minter, there are now 37 total cases, with 19 inmates recovered and 18 active cases. Out of the 37 individuals, nine have been reported as being symptomatic, and 28 are symptomatic.

An outbreak at the Northern Branch Jail’s Housing Unit E was also discovered on Saturday, May 28. The case number has remained at 14, with one individual being released, 10 recovered, and three cases currently at the facility.

A previous outbreak at Santa Barbara County Jails, from December 2021 to March 2022, reached a total of 278 individuals before all cases were cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details as they become available.

