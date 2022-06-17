Arson Suspect Charged in Connection with Fire at Hollister Ranch

March Fire Southwest of Solvang Burned 120 Acres and Prompted Evacuations of at Least 30 Homes

Edward Junior Macklin, 30, has pleaded not guilty to arson in relation to March’s Hollister Fire, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney announced on Friday.

The fire began on March 12 in the Hollister Ranch area southwest of Solvang between Cuarta Canyon and Alegria Canyon, prompting mandatory evacuation orders for at least 30 homes and burning 120 acres over four days.

Macklin is charged with one felony count and three misdemeanor counts, including arson of a structure or forest, and was arraigned today in Santa Maria Superior Court. His preliminary hearing is set for June 22 in Lompoc. His bail is set at $75,000.