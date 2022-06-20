Man Dies After Hit and Run on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

A man died at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run Monday on the 101 near La Cumbre. According to authorities, the man had walked onto the right-hand lane on the northbound side of the highway, where he was struck by a “large SUV.”

California Highway Patrol received the report shortly before 7 a.m. Monday morning, and emergency personnel responded and transported the man to the hospital. The driver of the large SUV had fled the scene.

The man later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, according to a statement from CHP Public Information Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

“It is undetermined if alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor in this crash,” Gutierrez said. “No other information is available at this time.

The hit-and-run is still under investigation, he said, and anyone with details or witness accounts are encouraged to contact CHP at (805) 967-1234.

