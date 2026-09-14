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On September 9, 2026, around 3:00 a.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of Cliff Drive and Loma Alta Drive for a report of a suspicious person who appeared to be tampering with vehicles.

Officers arrived on scene and attempted to detain the suspicious subject, who fled from officers. Officers conducted an extensive search, but did not locate the subject.

Upon further investigation, officers learned approximately 14 unlocked apartments had been burglarized, and two vehicles had been stolen.

Officers located multiple items of stolen property in the area and recovered the two stolen vehicles. Multiple victims came forward to identify stolen property and provide statements.

Detectives further investigated the case and identified a suspect, and a judge approved an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Ryder Jay Gage, a Santa Barbara resident.

On September 11, 2026, around 5:00 p.m., officers were on a call for service in the 100 W. block of Carrillo Street when they observed Gage walking on the sidewalk in front of them. Officers quickly took him into custody without incident.

Gage was transported to Santa Barbara County Jail and booked for multiple burglaries, vehicle thefts, vandalism, and grand theft. He is being held on “no bail.”

The Santa Barbara Police Department is requesting that if anyone has additional information pertaining to this incident that has not been reported, please contact Detective S. Amezquita at 805-897-2414 or samezquita@sbpd.com