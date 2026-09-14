A Santa Barbara County man who in 2024 detonated a homemade bomb at the Santa Maria courthouse in retaliation for police seizing his gun has pleaded guilty to federal charges. The blast injured five people and set off a massive law enforcement response. Sheriff Bill Brown called it at the time a “shocking and unprecedented crime” for the county.

Nathaniel McGuire was apprehended as he tried to retrieve guns and Molotov cocktails from his car | Credit: Courtesy

Nathaniel McGuire of Santa Maria, now 22, signed a plea agreement that convicted him of using a weapon of mass destruction and maliciously damaging a building by means of an explosive. As part of the plea deal, federal prosecutors recommended a sentence of no more than 30 years in prison when McGuire is sentenced in U.S. District Court on March 1.

“This defendant’s brazen act of terror resulted in physical, structural, and emotional harm, and could have had tragic consequences,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. “Individuals who use bombs against law enforcement officials, judges, and other government personnel must be held accountable and face severe punishment for their actions.”

The attack took place at approximately 8:40 a.m. on September 25, 2024, when McGuire arrived at the Santa Maria courthouse for his arraignment on a pending firearms case. McGuire had been arrested two months prior for carrying a loaded, unregistered revolver that police then confiscated.

McGuire approached the building wearing body armor, leaned through the entrance, and tossed a backpack containing an improvised explosive device past a security checkpoint toward two sheriff’s deputies standing in the lobby. After the bomb slid between one of the deputy’s legs, it detonated just outside the courtroom where McGuire was set to appear.

The explosion filled the courthouse with smoke as McGuire ran back to his red Ford Mustang to retrieve two long guns and 10 Molotov cocktails. He admitted to authorities that he’d planned to re-enter the building to kill more people and “splatter” (kill) the judge overseeing his case. A private security guard and several deputies apprehended McGuire at his car, where he yelled that the government had taken his guns and that citizens needed to “fight,” “rise up,” and “rebel.”

Investigators searching McGuire’s residence found additional materials that prosecutors said were connected to bomb-making, including black powder, unused fireworks, and papers containing what appeared to be instructions for making explosives. Authorities also found an empty can with nails attached to its exterior.

This week’s plea agreement resolves only McGuire’s federal prosecution. His separate state charges — including two counts of attempted murder — remain pending and could expose him to additional prison time. He had no prior criminal history before the firearms case, and he has been in custody since the attack.

Steve Neil, the security guard who helped stop McGuire, was recognized by the Board of Supervisors the following month for his “exceptional courage and heroism.” Neil was stationed near the courthouse entrance when McGuire rushed past before Neil or anyone else could react.

Private security guard Steve Neil was recognized by the county for his heroic actions that day | Credit: Courtesy

After the explosion, Neil immediately chased McGuire into the parking lot. He caught up with him at his car, pulled him from the driver’s seat, and held him on the ground until deputies arrived. Neil was unarmed at the time. Sheriff Brown praised his bravery in pursuing and apprehending McGuire, while Supervisor Bob Nelson said his actions likely prevented significant loss of life.

Neil grew up in Belfast, Northern Ireland, later served in the British Army, and moved to Santa Maria in 1982. He had worked at the courts for about 15 years at the time of the attack. Neil credited his military experience, growing up around bombings in Belfast, and training provided by Triumph Protection Group with helping him respond so quickly.