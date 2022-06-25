Preview | La Alma De California Comes to Santa Barbara

Credit: Courtesy

The “soul of California” comes to the Uptown Lounge Patio on Friday July 1, when an all-star group of musicians gathers for La Alma De California, featuring Ricardo Sanchez — one of the founding members of San Diego’s top Chicano folk group Los Alacranes — on vocals, guitar, rinquinto, and accordion. Juan Perez of the 2012 Grammy Award winning group Quetzal will join in on bass, along with percussionist and Santa Barbara native Lorenzo Martinez, and local Chicano singer and songwriter Mark Alvarado on lead vocals and guitar. Rounding out the group is Juan Zaragoza on guitar. The multi-instrumentalist is the founder and leader of Santa Barbara’s Mariachi Las Olas, as well as an ethnomusicologist. He will anchor the show with his knowledge and dedication to the sounds of Modern Mexico.

This special event is free, and begins at 5:30 p.m. at Uptown Lounge, 3126 State St., uptownlounge805.com.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.