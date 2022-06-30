Lompoc Urged To Prepare For Possible Public Safety Power Shutoff Events

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, June 30, 2022 – City of Lompoc electric customers could be impacted in the coming months by planned power outages called Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events, and the city wants to help the community prepare for this possibility.

In an effort to protect communities from wildfire, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is implementing the PSPS program as a precautionary measure during this high fire season. This year’s fire season is expected to last until the first significant rainfall occurs. If extreme fire danger conditions threaten a portion of the electrical system, high-risk transmission lines may be turned off, resulting in power outages to the City of Lompoc.

Lompoc’s electric energy is delivered over high voltage transmission lines jointly used by many California utilities, including PG&E.

In the event of a PSPS, the City of Lompoc will make every effort to provide updates as we receive them from PG&E officials on available media platforms. The city and PG&E will work diligently to restore electric services to our customers as quickly as possible, but customers should prepare for multi-day power outages.

Lompoc electric customers are encouraged to take steps to prepare themselves and their families to be safe during a PSPS event, in part by doing the following:

∙ Sign up for emergency alerts to receive updates about power outages and other emergency notifications.- www.ReadySBC.org

∙ Review the City of Lompoc’s Electric Division’s website for PG&E PSPS information and PG&E notifications if available – www.cityoflompoc.com/electric

∙ Review PG&E’s PSPS website to learn more about preparing for these events. www.pge.com/psps

∙ Follow the City of Lompoc’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. ###

