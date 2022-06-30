Man Arrested in Montecito for Stalking Pop Star Ariana Grande

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into the Montecito home of pop star Ariana Grande, whom the man has reportedly been stalking for several months.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglar alarm for the Montecito residence just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown was arrested for stalking, burglary, obstruction, violation of a court order, damaging power lines, and tampering with fire alarm equipment. Grande was reportedly not in the home at the time of the break-in.

Brown is currently being held on no bail at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail, and he pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Tuesday, June 28, according to Supervising Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian.

Grande was granted a five-year restraining order in Los Angeles County against Brown in 2021, after Brown repeatedly appeared at Grande’s Los Angeles residence, occasionally brandishing a knife, and threatened to harm Grande and her family.

