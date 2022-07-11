Santa Barbara County Fire Crews Snuff Blaze Near Aero Camino

An “illegal burn” behind a lumberyard near Aero Camino in Goleta prompted a quick response from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, which was able to stop the blaze before any nearby structures were damaged.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck, one engine was dispatched for a “smoke check” in the area behind the lumberyard near the train tracks around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. When Battalion Chief John Ford noticed the brush fire would require more assistance, he called in an additional engine and two smaller, more agile brush trucks.

Railroad service was stalled while crews snuffed out the blaze, but the tracks were reopened and the fire cleared by 3:20 p.m. While early estimates had the fire at a half-acre, Safechuck said that it was closer to one-eighth of an acre. Other than a corrugated fence that was cut for access, no additional damage was reported.

The cause is still under investigation, though there were no initial reports of foreign debris near the scene.

Credit: Mike Eliason

