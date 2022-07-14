Man Sustains Life Threatening Injuries After Collision and Fire on Hwy. 154

Santa Barbara County Fire Airlifts Man to Hospital After He Was Rescued from Burning Car

A 60-year-old man was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after being involved in an accident that left him trapped inside his burning car on Highway 154, according to reports from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Two minor injuries were also reported in the accident.

Department spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck said that two engines, two ambulances, and a Santa Barbara County Air Support helicopter were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a silver pickup truck and a dark gray sedan on the highway near Foxen Canyon in Los Olivos around 8:40 Thursday morning. The sedan’s engine compartment had caught fire, and witnesses rushed to free the man caught inside. Safechuck said the man was already out of the car when fire crews arrived.

The man was airlifted to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” and two occupants of the pickup truck were transported by ambulance with minor injuries.

The highway was temporarily closed to allow the air support chopper to make a quick landing, Safechuck said, and was reopened shortly after. California Highway Patrol is helping with the investigation of the accident.

#FoxenCynVehicleAccident. -Update: 2 x Green tags(Minor Injuries)/Pickup-truck tx MMC. Clearing accident vehicles now. HWY 154/one lane open. SBC resources clearing. Accident under investigation with CHP. pic.twitter.com/BGI0dA361t — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) July 14, 2022

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.