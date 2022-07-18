Teri Craft Elected to CABB Board of Directors

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce that commercial agent Teri Craft has been elected to serve on the board of directors of the California Association of Business Brokers (CABB). The Association is a professional trade association whose members are actively involved in assisting their clients in selling, buying, and evaluating businesses.

“I am excited to serve as a director of an organization that offers so many benefits to business brokers throughout the state,” said Teri, whose term lasts through the end of 2023. “As board members, we serve to educate and provide support to our members in every corner of California.”

Board member duties include determining what business contracts and forms need to be implemented, upgraded, or changed. They also structure training events for business brokers and share valuable information with members, such as market conditions and new laws.

“My goal, and what the board is confident I will bring to the table, is a realistic view of what everyday business is like for brokerages in California,” said Teri, who is affiliated with the Montecito office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. She currently is on the 2022 CABB Convention Committee, helping plan the two-day educational event that will be held in Irvine in September.

An agent since 2002 and a business broker since 2014, Teri’s region is San Diego to San Luis Obispo, and she has worked in the Santa Barbara area for over 30 years. In the community she serves, she is a member of the Glendale Area Alumnae Panhellenic Group, which raises funds for and provides eight young women with college scholarships each year. To benefit from her extensive Southern California market knowledge, contact Teri at 626-864-4446 or TeriCraft@bhhscal.com.

