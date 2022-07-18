TSA hiring security screening officers to work at Santa Barbara Municipal Airport

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, California – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at Santa Barbara Municipal Airport (SBA). There are currently multiple full and part-time positions available and the starting salary is $21.28 per hour.

As an added incentive, TSA is offering newly-hired TSOs $1,000 upon starting with the agency and $1,000 after one year of service with TSA. “TSA is currently looking to add to our local team of security professionals at Santa Barbara Municipal Airport. Whether you are looking to start or continue your federal career, we would like to meet with you,” said TSA Federal Security Director at SBA Anita Minaei. “TSA offers a competitive compensation package, outstanding benefits, flexible work schedules and the ability to pursue a meaningful career while protecting the nation’s transportation system. Please consider joining our team.”

TSA is hosting an in-person recruitment session on Thursday July 21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held at the Hilton Santa Barbara, 633 E. Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara. Free parking is available on-site.

At the recruitment session, interested candidates will attend an information session to learn more about applying to become a TSO, take a computer-based test to evaluate aptitude and English language proficiency and participate in a structured interview session. Attendees should bring two forms of federal or state-issued identification, a mobile phone and access to an email account.

In order to be considered for employment, candidates will need to complete a medical evaluation, federal drug screening and a pre-hire background investigation. Applicants must be 18 years or older, a U.S. citizen or national and have earned a minimum of a high school diploma or GED.

training, annual and sick leave, comprehensive health care plans for full- and part-time employees and a generous 401k retirement plan. TSOs are also eligible for up to $5,000 per year in college tuition reimbursement. TSA does not prorate benefits for part-time workers, and veteran’s preference is not required to join the agency.

TSA officers screen hundreds of airline travelers daily, ensuring that they arrive at their destinations safely and securely. Applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields. Newly-hired TSOs will attend training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center as well as receive ongoing on-the-job training.

After six months, TSOs are eligible for pay increases and those who work early mornings, evenings and Sundays receive a shift differential. Overtime opportunities, which are paid at time and a half, are frequently available.

TSA is committed to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment and encourages individuals of all backgrounds to apply. For more information on the duties of a TSA officer and to learn a little more about TSA’s mission, a video titled “Day in the Life of a TSO” is available. To view open positions for TSA officers around the country, visit https://jobs.tsa.gov/transport security-officer.

