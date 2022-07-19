Knock, Knock: Health Ambassadors Begin Door-to-Door Surveys This Week

Data to Help Assess Special Health Needs of Santa Barbara County and Westside Residents

This week, teams of trained UCSB volunteers and Cottage Community Health Ambassadors began knocking on doors throughout Santa Barbara County — but with a special focus on the city of Santa Barbara’s Westside — as part of a special health-needs-assessment survey.

Technically, two separate surveys were launched this Tuesday. The countywide survey will involve 2,000 households selected at random. The Westside survey will focus on 160 households. Cottage has conducted prior community-wide health surveys in the past, but this marks the first time it’s drilled down on any specific neighborhood.

The Westside was selected because prior surveys indicated it had especially high unmet needs. The hope is that the data will better inform strategies designed to address these needs.

According to a Cottage statement, “The data collected here will provide a deeper understanding of health and well-being needs among multiple subpopulations living on the Westside.”

The last time Cottage undertook such a survey was in 2019.

