MTD Announces Additional Routes Beginning August 15

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District (MTD) has announced its annual service changes to local bus routes, which will go into effect at the beginning of the day on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Temporary schedule reductions were made on April 25, 2022, due to a bus operator shortage, and will remain in effect through August 15 due to the shortage. However, some regular riders told MTD staff that the suspension of specific early morning trips on Line 12x (Goleta Express) and Line 24x (UCSB Express) had made it difficult to go to work and other morning obligations. Using this feedback, MTD identified specific trips to reinstate on these lines.

The following trips will be added to the schedule for August:

Two Line 12x weekday a.m. outbound trips departing the Transit Center at 6:05 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

One Line 12x weekday a.m. inbound trip departing Hollister & Storke at 7:58 a.m.

One Line 24x weekday a.m. outbound trip departing the Transit Center at 7:25 a.m.

Additionally, a minor routing change will happen for Line 17 (Lower West/SBCC). The inbound Line 17 route will now turn left on Canon Perdido from San Pascual, then right on San Andres before turning right on Carrillo to head to the Transit Center, due to circulation improvements at the San Andres and Carrillo intersection. This block change does not affect any stops or schedules for Line 17. This change now means the inbound and outbound routes are identical.

The printed version of the schedule guide will be available at the Transit Center and onboard buses at the beginning of August, and the online version is available here.

