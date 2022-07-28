Goleta Reviewing New Bike Path to Connect North and South Sides of Hwy. 101

A bicycle path connection is up for review in Goleta, this one to connect bikeways on the north and south sides of Highway 101. The public has until August 1 to weigh in.

The San Jose Creek Bike Path Project is nearly done with environmental review. It will add two pieces to the Goleta bike-path puzzle and connect Calle Real to the Atascadero Creek Bikeway — a popular byway that runs from the City of Santa Barbara to UCSB.

The proposed section first heads from Calle Real under the highway to Armitos Avenue and Jonny Wallis park, then down South Kellogg Avenue. The work would include a bicycle-pedestrian bridge near Ekwill Street that will take walkers and bicyclists onto southbound State Route 217, a k a Ward Memorial Boulevard. There, the path will be separated from cars by a two-foot concrete barrier and rail for a distance. Just past the drive-in theater, the path will dive under SR 217 into a box culvert and connect to the Atascadero Creek path on the other side.

Ultimately, the bike paths on the north side of Highway 101 will connect to Atascadero Creek’s coastal route, which extends all the way into Santa Barbara.

The comment period ends August 1 and the environmental document, maps, and explanations are at Goleta’s webpage for the San Jose Creek Bike Path Project.

Credit: Courtesy

