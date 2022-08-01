Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Collision Near Vandenberg Space Force Base

A fatal traffic collision involving a motorcycle and multiple cars caused the north and southbound lanes of Highway 1 near Vandenberg Space Force Base to close for more than four hours on Thursday, July 28.

The collision occurred after a GMC Yukon, heading northbound on Highway 1, veered through the dirt median, and into the southbound lane that a motorcycle was traveling down. The Yukon slammed headfirst into the motorcycle, ejecting the driver from the bike and sending them into an embankment.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not yet been released, died from their injuries at the scene. The driver of the Yukon was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

After the motorcycle and Yukon collided, the motorcycle was flung into a Lincoln Navigator, also driving south down Highway 1, causing some damage to the car. Two other vehicles driving behind the Lincoln also witnessed the collision of the motorcycle and Yukon and veered into the center lane to avoid the Yukon still traveling northbound on the southbound lane.

No other injuries were reported from the accident, and no arrests have been reported in relation to the collision. California Highway Patrol reported that drugs or alcohol don’t seem to be a factor in the case.

