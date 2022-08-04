This Week’s Cover Photographer Is a Flamenco Extraordinaire

Credit: Courtesy

Flamenco dancer, singer, actor, and model Timo Nuñez is this week’s cover photographer.

How were you able to capture this unique image of you and Sofia Chicote? I shot this picture of Sofia, a beautiful local dancer, out on the breakwater a few years ago when I was just starting photography. Using my iPhone (I know), I found an angle that showed her and her shadow as the waves were breaking. I looked to the side and saw my own shadow next to her, taking her photo. I was wearing a hat already, and I quickly struck a pose while somehow positioning my little iPhone behind my forearm and snapped. It was a fun moment, and the fact that it is being featured here at the Independent is a testament to what people can create when they’re having a good time and not taking themselves too seriously. That shot wouldn’t have been possible with my camera today! No way!

Nuñez performs flamenco at Sunstone Winery on Saturday, August 6, from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. with Clare Rodriguez, David McLean, Lakshmi Basile, and others. He will also be singing his new Flamenco pop song, “Loco,” around town during Fiesta. For more information, visit @timonunez_official.

