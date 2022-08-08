Santa Barbara Humane to Offer Free Veterinary Services at Day in the Park Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

While community members enjoy live music, food trucks, and a canine agility show at Santa Maria’s Day in the Park on August 14, they can also help keep their pets healthy and safe. For the first time, Santa Barbara Humane will be in attendance, offering free veterinary vaccines, microchips, and flea control for dogs.

Day in the Park is a fun family-friendly event held annually at Santa Maria’s Waller Park. This year’s Day in the Park, which will run from 12-4 p.m., will feature a fishing derby, canine agility demonstrations,

Chamber of Commerce Beer Garden, live bands, children’s activities, various food booths, and all-around fun family entertainment.

In addition to the preventative veterinary services, Santa Barbara Humane will also have a behavior booth where pet owners can learn about dog training and sign up for classes offered by the organization.

Vaccines offered at the event will include rabies, distemper/parvo, and bordetella. Microchips and topical flea control will also be available for dogs in attendance.

Funding for the vaccines, microchips, and flea treatment was provided by generous community sponsors, including Central Coast Truck Center, Petco Love, Community Bank of Santa Maria, and more.

“We are so thankful to all our sponsors who made it possible for us to provide free preventative care to the public at this event,” said Dr. Katie Marrie, Chief Veterinary Officer at Santa Barbara Humane. “Their donations are doing so much to help give community-owned animals the chance to live a healthy life.”

All dogs attending the event must be on a leash. Dogs must be at least six weeks old to receive

vaccinations. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. To expedite treatment,

interested parties are encouraged to pre-register at sbhumane.org/events.

Santa Barbara Humane is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that was one of the first animal welfare agencies in the country, 67 years before the national organization was founded. Santa Barbara Humane operates two campuses located in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria providing care for community-owned and homeless animals. Both campuses offer affordable high-quality veterinary care, compassionate behavior training programs, and a relinquishment program for owners who can no longer care for their pets. Homeless animals receive medical care, shelter, and basic behavior training until their adoption. Because it is a local organization that is not affiliated with or funded by the Humane Society of the United States or ASPCA, Santa Barbara Humane relies on local donor support to ensure every dog and cat gets the care they need.