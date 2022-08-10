The Leta Hotel in Santa Barbara Becomes Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., August 10, 2022 — The charming beach chic Leta Hotel in Santa Barbara is now a Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel. Earlier this year, AWH Partners purchased the property with Spire Hospitality as the new management company. This elevated historic hotel rooted in the California vibe and beach culture of Santa Barbara underwent significant investment to refresh the guest experience, creating a perfect escape for work and play.

The158-room Leta Hotel is ideally located in Goleta and is prized for its cool, hip and carefree Californian personality and it’s artful, quirky, unexpected, open and soulful chemistry. Local art, music, food and wine come together at The Leta, and the hotel boasts 6,000 square feet of meeting space, welcoming locals and out of town guests alike for one-of-a-kind meetings and events.

“We are thrilled to be the first Spire property to join the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand,” said Barry Dorsey, general manager of The Leta Hotel. “As part of Tapestry Collection, The Leta is more visible to travelers looking for a unique property with a highly accessible and lively beach community to immerse themselves during their stay. Guests can now book through Hilton.com and Hilton’s reservation system, and Hilton Honors members are able to earn and redeem points during their stay.”

Spire Hospitality operates 30 hotels and resorts, including The Grove Resort and Water Park in Winter Garden, Florida; Villa Florence Hotel in San Francisco; Topnotch Resort in Stowe, Vermont; and High Peaks Resort in Lake Placid, New York, among other unique properties throughout the country.

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a portfolio of more than 80 original hotels that offer guests unique style and vibrant personality. While each property is unique, every Tapestry Collection property is united by the reliability that comes with the Hilton name, in addition to the benefits of the award-winning Hilton Honors program.

For a look (and reservations) at the Leta Hotel check into: https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/sbactup-the-leta-santa-barbara-goleta/

Rates start at $179

Spire Hospitality

Spire Hospitality, led by CEO Chris Russell, is a third-party operator of 7,775 room keys and over 350,000 square feet of meeting space across 20 states. The Spire portfolio, with a focus on large, full-service hotels, includes unique independent properties and premier branded assets across Hilton Hotels & Resorts (HLT), Marriott International (MAR) and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG). Spire Hospitality offers expertise in all facets of hospitality management and is committed to preserving, protecting and enhancing the value of hotel real estate. www.spirehotels.com

About Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a portfolio of more than 80 original hotels that offer guests unique style and vibrant personality, encouraging guests to make an authentic connection to their destination. While each property is unique, every Tapestry Collection property is united by the reliability that comes with the Hilton name, in addition to the benefits of the award-winning Hilton Honors program. Experience Tapestry Collection by Hilton by booking at tapestrycollectionbyhilton.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Tapestry Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/tapestry, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

AWH Partners, LLC

AWH Partners, LLC (“AWH”) is a privately held, vertically integrated real estate investment, development, and management firm that has invested in 9,500 hotel rooms across 35 hotels, representing billions of total real estate value. The firm’s unique operating model and boutique nature enable it to source, structure and execute hospitality real estate investments on a streamlined and expeditious timeline. Since 2010, AWH and its principals, Russ Flicker, Jon Rosenfeld and Chad Cooley, have amassed a sizeable portfolio of hotels across the country. AWH also owns Spire Hospitality, a top-tier, national hospitality platform and AWH Development, a full-service real estate development company, providing complete vertical integration in the hospitality investment space. For more information, please visit www.awhpartners.com.