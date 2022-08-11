Buy a Piece of Montecito’s Magic Castle Cabaret

After providing a space full of glamor and entertainment to the people of Santa Barbara since 2019, the Magic Castle Cabaret is saying goodbye with a big closing sale to commemorate its permanent closure in Montecito. Owners Milt and Arlene Larsen hope to clear out a number of strange, interesting, and exciting items, including furniture, vintage tools, costumes, holiday decorations, toys, and dishes.

Some the items for sale at the Magic Castle Cabaret | Credit: Courtesy

Some of the most notable items available are a restored Louis XVI chair with original artwork and a signed piece of sheet music by composer Al Sherman about Charles Lindbergh, along with a pair of bookends and an old framed pillowcase of Lindbergh’s. Milt and Arlene’s impressively eclectic collection comes from a lifetime of collecting leftover props from sets and stores in the entertainment industry. The couple met on the set of the game show Truth or Consequences, where Milt was a writer, and have been working together to decorate and run both the original Magic Castle in Hollywood and the Magic Castle Cabaret in Montecito ever since.

“I’ve been in the costume business for 60 years,” said Arlene about the origin of many pieces, “when I worked on shows, they would have leftover fabric or trim, but not enough to do anything, so they’d throw it away. But I was collecting that stuff.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to browse this unique and fascinating collection!

The sale takes place August 13 and 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m at the Magic Castle Cabaret, 30 Los Patos Way, Montecito. Full bar opens at noon. Cash and credit cards are accepted.

