Seek Thermal Hands Out Free Bikes to Youth in Need

GOLETA – On August 3, 2022 over 70 employees from Seek Thermal gathered at their warehouse in Goleta to surprise 38 members of the Goleta United Boys & Girls Club with personalized free bikes. The youth members who received bikes were selected based on the criteria that they did not already have a bike at home and were asked to submit a short essay stating “what a new bike would mean to me”. Seek Thermal was originally only planning to give away 20 bikes in total, but after receiving 38 heartfelt essay submissions, Debbie Horne, the Vice President of Human Resources & Administration at Seek Thermal, and the rest of her team were determined to hand out bikes for all 38 members.

“The letters were very impactful, filled with the innocent honesty of a child,” said Horne. “Many of the children shared that they’ve never had a bike before or that their families could not afford one. One comment – ‘I just want my parents to be happy’ – was so unselfish and sweet,” Horne continued. In addition to receiving a bike, each child was gifted a decorated poster with their name and their original essay they had submitted to Seek Thermal a few weeks prior.

The morning of the grand reveal, Seek Thermal personnel went to work building each of the bikes by hand, with a technician on site to do the final safety checks. However, before the bike given out, Wally, one of the engineers, gave a demo about Seek Thermal’s innovative technology that aids first responders.

Michael Baker, CEO of United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County said, “We are very moved by the support we received from Seek Thermal. The impact they had on our members will not soon be forgotten.”