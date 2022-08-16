Family Cat Falls Victim to House Fire in Old Town Goleta

Single Structure Home on Gato Avenue Received Smoke Damage, All Five Residents Away During Blaze

A family cat did not survive a house fire in Old Town Goleta on Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

All five occupants of the home were not present at the time of the fire, which was reported at 10:52 in the morning, according to County Fire Spokesperson Mike Eliason.

The flames in the single story house on the 5700 block of Gato Avenue was knocked down about 10 minutes after fire crews arrived, and the house received smoke damage throughout. The cause of the fire is still currently under investigation.

