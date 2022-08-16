Page Youth Center Appoints Aaron Martinez as New Executive Director

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Page Youth Center, Santa Barbara’s dedicated youth sports facility focused on building character through athletics, has named Aaron Martinez as its new Executive Director.

Credit: Courtesy

Aaron is excited to apply his past experience developing youth programming for the Montecito Family YMCA and apply it to Page Youth Center, where he will support and enhance current programs. In addition to this professional experience, Aaron has also coached basketball for area high school and club teams.

“The combination of a passion for basketball and dedication to providing community youth sports opportunities offers all the characteristics needed for a successful executive director. We are thrilled to have him be an integral part of the team,” shares PYC Board President, Tony Becerra.

As Executive Director, Aaron will develop community camps and clinics and identify partnerships to optimize PYC as a valuable Santa Barbara resource. In addition, he will drive development and outreach efforts to support initiatives the board has identified, including important and necessary upgrades to the property.

As a long time sports enthusiast, Aaron understands the value of a place like PYC and its role in developing character, leadership, and integrity. He shares, “My wife, Alicia, and I were raised in Santa Barbara and have our roots here. We know how beneficial it is to have a place like the Page Youth Center available to teach not only our children, Sienna (5) and Austin (15), but the whole community, the importance of teamwork, while building lifelong skills and friendships.”

Page Youth Center is a nonprofit organization founded in 1991 with the vision to enhance the lives of the Santa Barbara and Goleta community youth by using sports programs to build confidence, character, physical fitness, and sportsmanship. To learn more, visit pageyouthcenter.org.