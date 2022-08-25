Santa Barbara Triathlon Takes to City, County, State Roads

Myriad events are going on at East Beach this weekend as the Santa Barbara Triathlon gears up for its 41st year, including a long event that sends cyclists up San Ysidro Road to the 192, then up and around Gobernador Canyon to Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria, and back again — motorists beware between 7 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

SB Triathlon Bike Course | Credit: Courtesy

About 800 cyclists are expected to take part in the Saturday morning event, which adds to the 34-mile bike ride a one-mile ocean swim and a 10-mile run. The run hurtles down the bike path, along Shoreline to Mesa Lane and Barton Drive and then back to East Beach.

Roughly 1,100 men, women, and children are taking part in the events — the age classes go from under 18 to 85 years plus — which span relay races, duathlons, sprints, parent-child events, a 5K, and a one-mile swim, said Elizabeth Rodrigues, who has been organizing the triathlon with her husband, Gerry Rodrigues, since last year. “We are trying to create an event for everyone,” Rodrigues said, “because everyone has their own Everest they’re trying to achieve.”

