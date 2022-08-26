Alleged Kidnapping and Robbery in Carpinteria, Suspects at Large

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a reported robbery and kidnapping that occurred on Tuesday, August 23, in the 4900 block of Carpinteria Avenue.

On Tuesday, at approximately 2 p.m., two suspects approached a victim outside of a business in the 4900 block of Carpinteria Avenue. The suspects engaged the victim before they displayed weapons and forced the victim into their vehicle. The suspects then drove the victim to a bank, where they forced the victim to withdraw cash. The suspects left the victim behind at the bank and fled in their vehicle.

The victim reported this incident the following morning on Wednesday, August 24.

The description of the suspects and their vehicle is not yet available for release as detectives are working to verify the information.

The Sheriff’s Office has said it intends to keep the public informed of developments in this case to an extent that will not compromise the ongoing investigation.

