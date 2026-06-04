Federal prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against 27-year-old Santa Barbara activist Jack Randmaa after he was arrested in February for slashing the rear tire of a car driven by ICE agents conducting enforcement operations in the city.

Randmaa’s violent arrest by the agents, who also tackled and pepper-sprayed an 80-year-old passerby when he attempted to intervene, was captured on video, causing an uproar among Santa Barbarans already furious over ICE’s aggressive tactics across the country.

Randmaa was formally charged April 3 with committing “a depredation against property of the United States, namely, a white Dodge Charger with license plate 8LHV868 belonging to the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.” The misdemeanor carried a maximum sentence of one year in prison and/or a $1,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Chang | Credit: Courtesy

But for reasons unclear, on April 8, Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Chang filed a motion in federal court to dismiss the case “in the interests of justice,” which a judge quickly approved. It is not known how long Randmaa was in ICE custody after he was detained on February 20 and whisked to an undisclosed facility.

Attempts to reach Randmaa and his family for comment were not successful. Court records do not name a defense counsel. A spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said it does not publicly discuss “charging and dismissal decisions.”

Chang joined the office in September 2025 with no prior prosecutorial experience, seven months after President Donald Trump returned to the White House and initiated a wave of firings and resignations across the Department of Justice. Staffing shortages and recruitment issues now plague the department, with former officials describing “chaos” as one of its defining features.

Local legal experts have also speculated that the government dropped Randmaa’s charges over worries about what the case could reveal. As part of his defense, Randmaa would have been entitled to discovery evidence around his arrest, including body camera footage or other documentation of the ICE agents’ activities that day. Agents had been spotted in Ventura and Carpinteria earlier in the morning.

Just a week prior, KEYT aired a story that caught federal officers deployed on the Central Coast in a lie. “Leo Martinez, an activist with local immigrant rights group VC Defensa, was recording federal immigration operations when agents drove their vehicle into the truck he was driving, claimed he had hit them, and then took him into custody,” the story states.

Video evidence and witness statements directly contradicted the version of events given by agents to local Ventura dispatchers and responding police.