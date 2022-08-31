One Person Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

A motorcycle crash on U.S. 101 in Santa Barbara just south of Salinas Street offramp has claimed the life of at least one person, and the Sheriff’s Coroner is on its way to the scene. The call came through to emergency services at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, according to California Highway Patrol traffic information, which indicates another party was involved.

One lane of the northbound highway is closed through to the early afternoon, the CHP tweeted at about 11 a.m. No further details are available as CHP officers are onsite in an investigation of the accident.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.