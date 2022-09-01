Santa Barbara Tudor Renovation

Originally purchased as a family getaway in Santa Barbara’s San Roque neighborhood, the owners of this 1600-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bath wanted to add their own touch while bringing back the home’s original style from the mid-1930s. Details included new lighting, doors, refurbished window frames, and bathroom hardware. The Giffin & Crane team also restored the original brick fireplace and installed a new hearth, along with the living room’s exposed Douglas fir beams and gables. Outside, Toni Heren Garden Designs headed up the landscaping.

“Smaller homes are easier to care for and more efficient, too,” said Bruce Giffin, the now-retired company co-founder. “They’re often comfortable without a lot of complexity. They need less management. For second homes, in particular, compact and simple may be just the right choice. And they often fit more easily into the landscape of Santa Barbara.”

Giffin & Crane has been building custom homes in Santa Barbara since 1986.