Santa Barbara County Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program Has Remaining Funds

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program created by the County of Santa Barbara, in partnership with the California Office of the Small Business Advocate, and the Santa Barbara Foundation, has remaining funds for local businesses. Eligible microbusinesses adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic are urged to apply for up to $2,500 in funding now.

The Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program began in April of 2022. Total available funds for Santa Barbara County microbusiness relief is more than $500,000. Approximately $330,000 remains in the relief fund.

Funding comes from the California Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program that was enacted by California Senate Bill No. 151 (Government Code 12100.90). All interested parties are encouraged to review the grant program guidelines and additional information thoroughly.

“The pandemic has been especially hard on very small businesses that often operate without much cushion,” said Joan Hartmann, Chair of the County Board of Supervisors. “These microbusiness grants may serve as a lifeline to reestablishing reserves or as a means to invest in people, materials or new ways of doing business. The grants offer another important resource to help businesses bounce back from the pandemic.”

“We look forward to continue to provide support for our county’s economy through the microbusiness grant program,” said Jessica Sanchez, Director of Donor Relations at the Santa Barbara Foundation. “The Santa Barbara Foundation is grateful to partner with the County of Santa Barbara among other organizations, businesses, and municipalities to provide the needed support for COVID-19.”

For questions or more information, please contact the Santa Barbara Foundation at (805) 963-1873. Applications may be submitted electronically via the Santa Barbara Foundation grants portal after March 7 or printed and mailed in a sealed envelope to the Santa Barbara Foundation, 1111 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA, 93101. To hand deliver, please bring the sealed application to the above address between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.