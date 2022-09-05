Santa Claus Multi-Purpose Path Construction to Start Tuesday

The Santa Claus Lane Bikeway project will be built between the freeway and the railroad tracks and will include a bikeway and turnaround, according to a statement from Kirsten Ayars at SBRoads.com.

The construction will force closures on several roads and ramps between Summerland and Carpinteria over the next few months, with closures working on alternating schedules to allow drivers to access driveways along Carpinteria Avenue, Ayars said, and both the turnaround and bike-path portions of the project will be built at the same time to limit the effects of the road closures. During construction, drivers are encouraged to slow down to a 55-mph speed limit through construction areas.

Credit: Courtesy

“Please drive safely through the corridor and remember to ‘Slow for the Cone Zone,’” Ayars said. “Drivers will need to check for oncoming cars prior to exiting or entering Sand Point Road. Please note that during this time and for the majority of bikeway construction, the Highway 101 southbound on-ramp at Santa Claus will be closed.”

Construction work and closures will be scheduled overnight to allow at least two freeway lanes to remain open in each direction during daytime hours.

A multi-use pathway has been in the works for years, and the portions connecting the California Coastal Trail between Summerland and Carpinteria have been a collaborative effort approved through local governments in Santa Barbara County and Carpinteria; the project design saw multiple iterations before construction was approved.

For a full list of closures, detours, project renderings, and updated information on construction schedules, visit SBroads.com.

