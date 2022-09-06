California Coast Arthritis Bike Classic to Move Through Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara Counties Next Week

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CENTRAL COAST – The California Coast Arthritis Bike Classic will move through Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties next week using portions of the state highway system in the following locations during the daytime hours.

Day 1, Saturday, September 10: Santa Francisco to Santa Cruz

The cyclists will begin their 8-day ride in San Francisco and will use Highway 1 through Davenport before reaching the City of Santa Cruz.

Day 2, Sunday, September 11: Santa Cruz to Monterey

The cyclists leave Santa Cruz and will use portions of Highway 1 before arriving in Monterey.

Day 3, Monday, September 12: Monterey to Big Sur

The cyclists will head south from Santa Cruz and will use Highway 1 arriving in Big Sur.

Day 4, Tuesday, September 13: Big Sur to Cambria

The cyclists will travel south through Big Sur along Highway 1 passing Ragged Point and San Simeon before reaching Cambria.

Day 5, Wednesday, September 14: Cambria to Oceano

The cyclists will travel along Highway 1 through Cayucos and Morro Bay and Pismo Beach before arriving in Oceano.

Day 6, Thursday, September 15: Oceano to Buellton

The cyclists will continue their ride along Highway 1 before traveling along Highway 166 West. The riders will return to Highway 1 before crossing over US 101 in Orcutt. They will also cross Highway 154 in Los Olivos before riding along Ballard Canyon Road to Highway 246 before ending their day in Buellton.

Day 7, Friday, September 16: Buellton to Ventura

The riders will leave Solvang along Highway 246 before taking US 101 through Santa Barbara into Ventura. This 525-mile ride will end in Los Angeles on Saturday Sept. 17

The CHP will be present to ensure the safety of cyclists and motorists. Electronic message signs will be activated to inform the public about the cyclists and support vehicles. The public may learn more about this event at: https://events.arthritis.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donordrive.event&eventid=1305

For traffic updates on other state highways on the Central Coast motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5