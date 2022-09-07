Local Community Leaders Hiking in Wales to Help Santa Barbara Teens in Recovery

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA. (September, 2022). Led by Bob and Patty Bryant, a group of local community leaders traveled to Wales on September 4th for the 2022 Summit for Danny International Climb. This year’s international climb is scheduled from September 4th through September 9th. Climbers are currently on their 3rd day of hiking together through Wales.

Since the summit climbs began in 2000, over $3.3 million dollars has been raised to support the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center. The Center is home to CADA’s teen treatment programs for those struggling with drug and alcohol abuse. More than 7,000 teens have been served by the Center since it opened in 2001.

The International Summit Climb’s began after the death of Bob’s son Danny, who died of a drug overdose. Bob was determined to turn his tragedy into hope for others by raising funds to create an adolescent treatment center, the only one of its kind between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Climbers have trekked Mt. Kilimanjaro, the Canadian Arctic, Peru, Ecuador, Bhutan, Patagonia, Mont Blanc, Bosnia, New Zealand, the historic Camino de Santiago, Spain, Norway and Switzerland.

Members of the community participating include: Sally Arnold, Patty Bryant, Bob Bryant, Bill Burke, Dennis Forster, Christine Gaskin, Carol Greene, Peter Hilf, Richard Kahmann, Susan Keller, Rachel Lawton, Lucia Overgaag, Johannes Overgaag, Kristen Parrish, William Parrish, Myron Shapero, Cynder Sinclair, Pamela Sneddon, Russell Sneddon and Katie Williamson.

All climbers are responsible for paying their way, and raising a minimum donation, so every dollar contributed by the public goes directly to CADA’s Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center.

To find out more, support the team or an individual hiker, go to www.SFDInternational.or.