Join Us for Coastal Cleanup Day and Bulky Items Collection Event on Saturday, September 17￼

GOLETA, CA, September 8, 2022 – Become part of the solution to ocean pollution. Join us for Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 17th! Here is a video invitation from City of Goleta staff. Coastal Cleanup Day is the largest volunteer effort in California; it is a day to give back to the ocean, beaches, and creeks that make Santa Barbara County such a wonderful place to live. Get outside, enjoy nature, and remove marine debris from our beaches and waterways.

There are many beaches throughout the County you can join for this important day. Goleta locations for Coastal Cleanup Day 2022 include:



Haskell’s Beach (9AM – 12PM), led by site captain Meghan Leon, with Ritz-Carlton Bacara

(9AM – 12PM), led by site captain Meghan Leon, with Ritz-Carlton Bacara Ellwood Bluffs and Beach (9AM – 12PM), led by resident Al Souma

(9AM – 12PM), led by resident Al Souma San Jose Creek (10AM – 12PM), led by Brian Trautwein with the Environmental Defense Center

Meetup details and the registration link can be found on Explore Ecology’s website.

Bulky Item Collection Event

The Beautify Goleta program is hosting the 4th and last Bulky Item Collection Event of 2022! Take this opportunity to get rid of bulky household items like old furniture. Electronics, medicine, and hazardous waste will not be accepted. Drop off your bulky items on Saturday, September 17th from 9AM – 1PM at the intersection of Cannon Green Drive and Phelps Road.

Beautify Goleta bulky item pick-up event | Credit: Courtesy

The bulky item drop-off is in partnership with Caltrans and the Clean CA program. These statewide Dump Day events are made possible through Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a sweeping $1.1 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to keep roads and waterways free of litter, create thousands of jobs and transform state and local public spaces through beautification efforts. For more information on the Clean CA program, please visit Clean CA program online.

Coastal Cleanup Day kicks off SB Creek Week. There are many ways you can get involved in this annual celebration of our creeks, watersheds, and the ocean, with many organizations hosting events to help build awareness and stewardship of the natural treasures of Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpinteria. Go to https://sbcreekweek.com/ for a schedule of events.