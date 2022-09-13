Move-In Operations

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

With the fall quarter nearing its start date, student move-in activities at UC Santa Barbara will impact traffic and parking on and around campus beginning Thursday, September 15 – Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Due to the high volume of vehicles bringing students to campus, traffic will be noticeably high throughout these dates. As in years past, several parking lots will be closed and reserved in order to ensure safe and efficient move-in activities. One lane of westbound El Colegio Road will be shut down to allow for curbside loading at Santa Catalina.

When

Thursday, September 15 – Sunday, September 18, 2022

Where

UC Santa Barbara main campus and residential facilities along El Colegio Road

What

• East campus Lots 2, 4, 5, 8, and 9 will be closed. Limited parking will be available to staff wishing to access the east campus on these dates in Lots 1 and 3 and Structure 10.

• Lot 23, near The Club and Guest House, will also be closed.

• Lot 65 (Sierra Madre), Lot 58 and Lot 59 (Santa Catalina) will be closed.

• A majority of parking Lot 30 will be restricted all day Friday, Sept. 16, in preparation for a UC Santa Barbara men’s soccer game that evening.

• Parking Lots 16/18 (University Plaza) and Lots 30/38 (athletic fields) also will be impacted by long-term parking for families participating in the move-in activities.

To accommodate the high volume of vehicles moving into Santa Catalina, one lane of westbound El Colegio Road will be shut down to allow for curbside loading. This closure has been approved by Santa Barbara County and will be staffed by professional traffic control contractors. Please use caution if traveling through the area.

Unrelated travel to and through campus should be avoided during this time, if possible.