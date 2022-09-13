Notice of Burton Mesa Training Burn

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

This is to inform you that Santa Barbara County Fire Department will be conducting live fire safety training exercises in a structure located at the Burton Mesa Training Center located at 749 Burton Mesa Blvd, Lompoc, California on the following dates and time:

Sept. 15, 2022, 1:00 – 5:00 pm

Sept. 16, 2022, 1:00 – 5:00 pm

Sept. 17, 2022, 9:00 – 11:00 am and

Sept. 17, 2022, 1:00 – 5:00 pm at Allan Hancock College Public Safety Training Center, 1 Hancock Drive, Lompoc, California

This type of training is essential to providing the community with well-trained firefighters. This exercise will allow our personnel a chance to enhance their skills in suppression activities and to work safely in a controlled environment for future fire and life safety needs.

This training will follow all regulations set forth in National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1403: Standard on Live Fire Training Evolutions. The training burns will be conducted in metal shipping containers specially designed for live fire training evolutions. Untreated lumber is being used during the burns to minimize any toxins in the smoke. Oriented Strand Board (OSB) is used to line the walls to protect the shipping container and is rated below the legal limits of formaldehyde in the glue.

We are working closely with the Air Pollution Control District (APCD), California Air Resources Board (CARB), and the National Weather Service (NWS) and as of now the weather pattern looks very favorable for good smoke dispersion. We will continue to monitor the forecasts. The APCD District’s Complaint Line is (805) 979-8266.

Please note that smoke may be visible from time to time. Smoke generated from training burns will be much less than normally experienced at a typical structure fire. All precautions have been made for safety of surrounding properties.