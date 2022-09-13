Announcement

Notice of Burton Mesa Training Burn

By Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Tue Sep 13, 2022 | 8:53am

This is to inform you that Santa Barbara County Fire Department will be conducting live  fire safety training exercises in a structure located at the Burton Mesa Training Center  located at 749 Burton Mesa Blvd, Lompoc, California on the following dates and time: 

Sept. 15, 2022, 1:00 – 5:00 pm 

Sept. 16, 2022, 1:00 – 5:00 pm 

Sept. 17, 2022, 9:00 – 11:00 am and  

Sept. 17, 2022, 1:00 – 5:00 pm at Allan Hancock College Public Safety Training  Center, 1 Hancock Drive, Lompoc, California 

This type of training is essential to providing the community with well-trained  firefighters. This exercise will allow our personnel a chance to enhance their skills in  suppression activities and to work safely in a controlled environment for future fire and  life safety needs.  

This training will follow all regulations set forth in National Fire Protection Association  (NFPA) 1403: Standard on Live Fire Training Evolutions. The training burns will be  conducted in metal shipping containers specially designed for live fire training  evolutions. Untreated lumber is being used during the burns to minimize any toxins in the  smoke. Oriented Strand Board (OSB) is used to line the walls to protect the shipping  container and is rated below the legal limits of formaldehyde in the glue.  

We are working closely with the Air Pollution Control District (APCD), California Air  Resources Board (CARB), and the National Weather Service (NWS) and as of now the  weather pattern looks very favorable for good smoke dispersion. We will continue to  monitor the forecasts. The APCD District’s Complaint Line is (805) 979-8266. 

Please note that smoke may be visible from time to time. Smoke generated from training  burns will be much less than normally experienced at a typical structure fire. All  precautions have been made for safety of surrounding properties. 

