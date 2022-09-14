Dos Pueblos High School Foundation Raising Funds to Support Plans for New Wellness Center

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

September 14, 2022, Goleta, California – This week, the Dos Pueblos High School Foundation announced its “Impact Project” for the year — the new DPHS Wellness Center. The money raised through its annual fund drive, the “Charger Champions Circle” and annual “Round Up” auction event will support plans for a new Wellness Center at Dos Pueblos High School.

The vision for the new Wellness Center is to provide a safe place for students to go when they are feeling anxious, stressed or in need of social and emotional support. The space will centralize our various mental health professionals, provide information to students and families on the referral process, highlight our community agency partners, and provide meeting space for wellness groups and group therapy. Drop-In support will be made available. Students can also use the Center for a myriad of support needs including food insecurity, school supplies, and mental health awareness and support.

Foundation President, Jennifer Ono stated, “The Foundation is proud to be supporting this important project. The mental health of so many young people in our community is at risk and our schools feel this crisis daily. It is imperative that we develop support systems in our schools to provide the necessary resources and tools to help students develop emotional intelligence, self-awareness and to feel safe and connected on campus.”

This week, the Foundation committed $50,000 to support the development of the Wellness Center, with plans to raise $50,000 more by Thanksgiving.

Bill Woodard, Dos Pueblos High School Principal added, “The school administration is working closely with Foundation to develop a list of projects supporting critical needs at DPHS and right now, supporting the new Wellness Center is crucial. We ask all Dos Pueblos High School families and alumni to join the community of families donating to the Charger Champion Circle to support these programs. Your donations will make a lasting impact at DP.”

About the Dos Pueblos High School Foundation

The Dos Pueblos High School Foundation is made up of a volunteer elected board of parents, community members, alumni, as well as faculty and student advisors. The Foundation’s mission is to raise funds and provide strategic support to honor and build upon the school’s tradition of excellence, enhance the school community, inspire school pride, coordinate efforts to support school programs, and promote the academic and personal growth of DPHS students.

More information about the Dos Pueblos High School Foundation can be found at dphsfoundation.org. Donations can be made through the website or directly here.