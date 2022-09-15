Child Passenger Safety Seat Check-Up

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, California

The Santa Barbara Area California Highway Patrol office will be doing a Child Passenger Safety Seat Check on Saturday, September 17, 2022, between 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The event is by appointment only and the address will be disclosed once the appointment is made.

Currently 4 out of every 5 child passenger safety seats have been installed or adjusted improperly. Is yours one of them? Let our local health and safety professionals check your child passenger safety seat to ensure it is installed correctly. We’ll also check to ensure your seat has not been recalled for any reason. We hope to provide valuable information, explain turn-around times, and provide helpful tips to ensure your seat is as secure as possible.

This community outreach program will be at no cost to the public. All those who have car seats are encouraged to come. The CHP will not be issuing citations, so please encourage those who would benefit from this appointment.

If you need more information, feel free to contact CHP Officer Gutierrez at (805) 967-1234.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.