In spite of right-wing spin, those classified and top-secret documents that Donald J. Trump had stolen and sequestered at his Mar-a Lago roach motel were illegally in his possession. He thinks that retroactively “declassifying” them makes his theft legal. It does not.

This former TV reality show host falsely believes that presidential records are his personal property to do with as he pleases. According to Trump, “It’s not theirs, it’s mine.” Wrong again.

Once Trump left office, all records (classified and declassified), should have been returned to the National Archives. They were not. After claiming that he had not withheld documents from the FBI and DOJ, he sought “executive privilege” over those documents which he had just denied having (FYI, executive privilege does not apply to former presidents).

Apparently, this MAGA cum laude graduate of Trump University is not familiar with the Espionage Act of 1917 or the Presidential Records Act of 1978. What are the odds he has already given or sold this information to his Russian benefactor and sugar daddy, Vladimir Putin, or to his soulmates, the Saudis?

Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and author once said, “The opposite of love is not hate; it’s indifference.” Donald Trump does not hate America; he is willfully and regrettably indifferent. His XXXL ego allows him to care about only three things; himself, his hairdresser, and his bank account.

Trump is not only a delirious dimwit, but also a dangerous one. Given the opportunity, he would sell his soul (if he had one) as well as this country’s nuclear secrets. One can only imagine the unmitigated disaster that would be for our national security. BTW — Do you remember when Rethuglicans were outraged over President Obama wearing a tan suit? But they give Donald “Judas” Trump a pass after stealing and perhaps selling our nuclear secrets to the highest bidder. WTF!