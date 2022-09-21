City of Goleta Announces Street Sweeping Program Updates for Eastern Goleta￼

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, September 21, 2022 – The City of Goleta has taken feedback from the community about its Street Sweeping program and updated the routes and schedule for Eastern Goleta.

Please note that the street sweeping program for Western Goleta is managed by the Goleta West Sanitary District. The routes and schedule remain unchanged . View the map and calendar for Western Goleta at https://goletawest.org/street-sweeping.

Beginning Monday, October 3rd, 2022, the Eastern portion of Goleta will experience new street sweeping routes and an updated schedule. All information about Street Sweeping in Goleta can be found on the City’s website at www.CityOfGoleta.org/StreetSweeping.

Eastern Goleta Only

New Schedule Beginning October 3rd, 2022

To better address trash and other debris on streets, the new Street Sweeping schedule will only include one side of the street on each sweeping day.

New Voluntary Parking Restrictions

To allow the street sweeper to more effectively clean your street, please move vehicles, trash cans, basketball hoops, mobile homes, large vans, boats, trailers, and other obstructions on your street sweeping days. The City appreciates your effort to helping keep Goleta clean and beautiful.

Please reach out to the Environmental Services Division at EnvironmentalServices@CityOfGoleta.org with any questions or comments.