UC Santa Barbara Student Reportedly Raped in On-Campus Housing

On the morning of the first day of the fall quarter, a UC Santa Barbara student was reportedly raped at an on-campus housing facility. Except to say the suspect was unknown, a “timely warning” broadcast to the student community four days later contained no further details.

Kiki Reyes, spokesperson for UCSB, said it was not uncommon for a survivor to take time to make a report as they considered their options. “Reports can be made on days, months, or even years following an incident,” Reyes wrote in an email, stating she couldn’t discuss the details but that the campus police and Title IX Office were investigating the crime. The rape, which occurred on September 18, was the first to be reported this quarter. On average, 13 rapes are reported per year at UC Santa Barbara. Reyes indicated that all members of the campus community affected by any form of violence could contact the CARE (Campus Advocacy, Resources & Education) office at the Student Resource Building and speak with a confidential advocate.

