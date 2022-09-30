Visitation Reinstated at Main Jail

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – Due to COVID-19, the County of Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office suspended in-

person visiting in June 2022. With conditions improving throughout the County, the Sheriff’s Office

has decided to lift the visiting suspension on a limited basis. Visits at the South County Custody

Operations Division, Santa Barbara Main Jail, will resume in-person visits on Sunday October 2, 2022.

In-person visiting schedules have been created for the Main Jail which allow for social distancing

between visitors. Schedules can be easily found at www.sbsheriff.org under the category of Inmate

Information. Visitors are required to ensure they do not have any Covid-19 symptoms as listed

outside the Main Jail Lobby, wear a mask when visiting those people housed in the Inmate Reception

Center (IRC), follow social distancing markers in the seating areas, and respect the social distance of

other visitors. Visitors who are required to wear a mask within the IRC will not be able to remove

their mask during their visit.



Visitors will be allowed inside in hourly intervals with all visits lasting no longer than 45 minutes.

Where appropriate, this will allow time for sanitizing before the next group. Visitors are expected to

check in at the Main Jail Lobby prior to the cut-off times, and should do so early, so that waiting lists

can be fairly maintained.



All efforts have been made to maximize visiting opportunities while also maintaining safety for

visitors and inmates. Despite this, visiting demands may be high and some visitors may not be

accommodated.

Video visitation at the Northern Branch Jail remains open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.