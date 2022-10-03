Help the City of Goleta Evaluate its Accessibility

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, October 3, 2022 – As part of the City of Goleta’s efforts to serve all members of the community, the City is in the process of updating its Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan. The City’s accessibility plan provides a comprehensive plan for individuals with disabilities to access City facilities, programs, services, activities and events offered to the public.

All members of the community are invited to take our survey to provide input. Your feedback will assist in addressing and prioritizing current and future accessibility needs. There are two surveys available in both English and Spanish. One survey is intended for input from the general public and is open to everyone who accesses City services. There is also a second survey designed for organizations and agencies that assist persons with disabilities.

One or both surveys can be completed, as appropriate, using the links below. To take the survey in another language, use the drop-down at the top of the survey. The survey will be available from today, October 3, through November 4.

The survey is also available to download and print on our website at https://www.cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/about-us/disability-services. Hard copies can also be picked up at:



Goleta City Hall (130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta, CA 93117) during regular business hours (Monday – Thursday, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.).

(130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta, CA 93117) during regular business hours (Monday – Thursday, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.). Goleta Valley Library (500 N. Fairview Avenue, Goleta, CA 93117) during regular business hours (Tuesday – Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Friday & Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.).

Please return all hard copy surveys to Julie Jang, City of Goleta ADA/504 Coordinator,at the City Hall address listed above. For any additional feedback, please contact Julie by phone at (805) 690-5121, by TDD through California Relay at 7-1-1, or by email at jjang@cityofgoleta.org.

Thank you in advance for helping with this important input.