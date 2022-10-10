16th Annual Chumash Culture Day to Be Held Oct. 15

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA YNEZ, CA — October 7, 2022 — California-style Native American singing, dancing, food and games will take place at the 16th annual Chumash Culture Day from 1 – 9 p.m., on Saturday, October 15, at Elders Park, located behind the Tribal Hall, on the Santa Ynez Indian Reservation at 100 Via Juana Lane.

The event is free, open to the public and all ages are welcome. There will also be arts and crafts vendors, food booths and basket-making demonstrations.

“After two years of streaming our annual event online, we are excited to welcome everyone back to our reservation for Chumash Culture Day,” said Nakia Zavalla, Culture Director of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “It’s always meaningful to engage in traditional songs, dance and culture with fellow California-based tribes and members of the public as well.”

The event begins at 1 p.m. with an opening prayer and will be followed by an honoring of elders. California-style Native American singing and dancing will take place from 2 – 5 p.m. and again following a dinner break from 6 – 9 p.m.

A traditional handgame tournament will start at 5 p.m., with teams competing for prize money. First place is $1,000, second place is $750 and third place is $500.

Chumash Culture Day is sponsored by the Tribal Elders Council and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Culture Department. The Tribal Elders Council is a division of the tribal government that is responsible for preserving cultural resources and maintaining the tribe’s heritage, history and traditions. For more information, call Tribal Administration at 805-688-7997.

The Santa Ynez Indian Reservation is located in Santa Barbara County and was established and officially recognized by the federal government on December 27, 1901. Today, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians remains the only federally recognized Chumash tribe in the nation. The tribe is a self-governing sovereign nation and follows the laws set forth in its tribal constitution.