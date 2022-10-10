District Attorney’s Conclusion on the Death of Jonathan Paul Thomas in Santa Barbara County Main Jail
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that the legal analysis of the death of Jonathan Paul Thomas, age 45, occurring on January 12, 2022, while in the custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail has concluded. The detailed analysis is posted on the Office of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney website here.