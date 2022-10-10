Briefs

District Attorney’s Conclusion on the Death of Jonathan Paul Thomas in Santa Barbara County Main Jail

By Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office
Mon Oct 10, 2022 | 12:00pm

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that the legal analysis of the death  of Jonathan Paul Thomas, age 45, occurring on January 12, 2022, while in the custody of the Santa Barbara  County Jail has concluded. The detailed analysis is posted on the Office of the Santa Barbara County  District Attorney website here.

